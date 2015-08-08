Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Houston Astros left-hander Dallas Keuchel had the Oakland A’s number the first two times he faced them this season, going 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA.

Round 3 on Friday night at the O.co Coliseum went to the A’s and right-hander Sonny Gray in a pitching battle between contenders for the American League Cy Young Award.

Keuchel (13-6) gave up three runs and 10 hits over 7 2/3 innings in a 3-1 loss to Gray (12-4) and the A‘s. Gray pitched his fifth career shutout and third this season, allowing one run and five hits while striking out five and walking none.

“I thought they were taking some good pitches early and forcing me into hitter’s counts,” Keuchel said. “Even though they didn’t really hit the ball extremely hard off me, it was some good luck for them. But I can’t put myself in hitter’s counts consistently early on. I need to find my groove. Sonny pitched a heck of a game tonight and we’ll come get them tomorrow.”

Keuchel gave up a solo home run to third baseman Danny Valencia, who was claimed off waivers Monday by the A’s from Toronto. Valencia went 2-for-3 and is now 7-for-12 with two doubles and two home runs against Keuchel for his career.

Keuchel threw 47 pitches in the first two innings but still managed to pitch into the eighth inning.

”Early I wouldn’t have expected him to go so deep,“ Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. ”They worked the count pretty well. But Dallas was really aggressive. They did a little bit of everything tonight and found some holes. Their approach was to try to hunt a fastball early and go the other way.

“We didn’t help ourselves a ton. We didn’t make a ton of errors but there were a few bad-luck situations. But he got deep into the game. He almost finished the eighth inning if he gets that last out in the eighth inning. All in all, Dallas puts us in a position to have a chance. Just tonight, wasn’t a game where we had much room for error.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-50

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 13-5, 4.27 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Jesse Chavez, 5-11, 3.88 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Dallas Keuchel (13-6) gave up three runs on 10 hits over 7 2/3 innings Friday night in a 3-1 loss to Oakland and right-hander Sonny Gray in a battle between American League Cy Young Award contenders. Keuchel struck out three, walked two and hit a batter. In his first two starts against the A’s this season he went 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA.

--LHP Oliver Perez was acquired from Arizona in a trade for minor-league LHP Junior Garcia, the Astros announced Friday night after a 3-1 loss to Oakland. Perez will join the team on Sunday in Oakland and pitch out of the bullpen, giving the Astros a second left-hander reliever. Perez, 33, was 2-1 with a 3.10 ERA in 48 relief appearances for the Diamondbacks this season. Left-handed hitters are batting just .183 against him this year. Over his past three seasons, Perez has 187 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings.

--LHP Junior Garcia, a minor-leaguer, was traded late Friday night to Arizona for LHP Oliver Perez. Garcia, 19, had been pitching for Class A Tri-City of the New York Penn League.

--RHP Sam Deduno (lower back strain) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Friday to make room on the 40-man roster for LHP Oliver Perez, who was acquired from Arizona in a trade. He’ll undergo arthroscopic surgery on his hip this month and is likely out for the season.

--2B Jose Altuve went 1-for-4 and extended his hitting streak at the O.co Coliseum to 18 games in a 3-1 loss to the A‘s. In 10 games against the A’s this season, Altuve is batting .354 with one double, two home runs and five RBIs. He has a career .341 average against the A’s with 10 doubles, four home runs and 21 RBIs.

--1B/DH Chris Carter has 17 home runs and 47 RBIs, but he’s batting .181, and his playing time has been sharply reduced. Carter will make his first start Saturday against Oakland since Sunday against Arizona. “He is going to have to fight for his playing time a little bit,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said Friday before Houston’s 3-1 loss to Oakland. “And obviously as our lineup has gotten deeper and some of the options have multiplied, playing time can be hard to come by. With (3B Jed) Lowrie playing well, with (1B/3B Luis) Valbuena being versatile enough to go to both corners, it’s a fight for some playing time. The DH spot has gone predominantly to (Evan) Gattis, and his run production’s been pretty consistent throughout the year. It’s a tough lineup to crack.”

--LF Preston Tucker (right arm contusion) started Friday night in a 3-1 loss to Oakland after being out of the lineup for two games and went 0-for-3 in a 3-1 loss. Tucker came off the bench Thursday against Oakland in the bottom of the eighth inning to play left field and went 0-for-1 at the plate. Tucker left Tuesday’s game against Texas after being hit by a pitch.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was just one of those days where I’d like to have a few plays back. Botched about three balls that I usually make and that was the difference. Early on I felt well. Was making quality pitches in hitter’s counts on the road against a quality opponent, even though they’re not playing ball like they’d like to. I can’t afford to do that and that cost me.” - Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel, on his performance in Houston loss to Oakland on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Preston Tucker (right arm contusion) left the Aug. 4 game. He said his right triceps was swollen and couldn’t bend. He did not play Aug. 5, but he appeared as a sub Aug. 6. He returned to the starting lineup Aug. 7.

--CF George Springer (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list July 2. He is out until at least late August.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery. He threw batting practice June 6, then made his first rehab start for Double-A Corpus Christi on June 11. He experienced a setback in that game.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15. He will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his hip the week of Aug. 3-9 and likely will be lost for the season. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Scott Feldman

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Chad Qualls

RHP Asher Wojciechowski

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Jed Lowrie

INF Luis Valbuena

INF Marwin Gonzalez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Preston Tucker

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Colby Rasmus

DH Evan Gattis

OF Jake Marisnick