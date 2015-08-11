Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- New Astros left-handed reliever Oliver Perez couldn’t complain after being traded from Arizona to Houston in a deal late Friday night.

After all, Perez went from the fourth-place team in the National League West to the first-place team in the American League West.

The only time he pitched in the postseason was 2006 after being traded by Pittsburgh to the Mets in a July 31 deal that year.

“When you play baseball, you want to get a ring, and I don’t have one yet,” Perez said before Sunday’s 5-4 loss to Oakland. “My last time I was in the playoffs was 2006, and I was traded that time too. I remember what happened in 2006, and I feel happy because that’s what we play for, trying to get to postseason, trying to get a ring.”

Perez made his Astros debut Sunday, retiring the only batter he faced in the seventh inning. With a runner on second and two outs, he retired pinch hitter Billy Butler on a ground ball to shortstop.

Perez, 33, gives the Astros a second left-handed reliever, joining Tony Sipp.

”They’re a little bit different, they’re different stylistically,“ Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. ”Perez is maybe a touch tougher on lefties. Tony can navigate righties a little bit better. They’re both resilient arms. They get up every day and have a chance to be in the game.

“Perez is a little more velocity, a little bit different funkier angle from low three-quarters. Obviously I’ve learned Sipp throughout the year. So they’ll both be utilized. I think having two of them is a great advantage for us.”

Perez has now been traded three times during his major league career, which is in its 13th season. He said being traded twice before should make this transition easier. He made the rounds throughout Houston’s clubhouse, meeting his new teammates.

“You feel like the first time in school,” Perez said. “You just feel excited and nervous at the same time. I feel like a rookie right now.”

Perez went 2-1 with a 3.10 ERA in 48 relief appearances for Arizona this season. Last year for the Diamondbacks, he went 3-4 with a 2.91 ERA in 68 relief appearances.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-52

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Astros (LHP Scott Kazmir, 6-6, 2.08 ERA) at Giants (LHP Madison Bumgarner, 12-6, 3.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Fiers made his first start for the Astros since coming to Houston from Milwaukee on July 30 in a trade and allowed one run on five hits over 6 2/3 innings, getting a no-decision in the Astros’ 5-4 loss to Oakland. Fiers struck out four and walked one.

--RF Colby Rasmus hit his 14th home run of the season Sunday, a three-run shot in a 5-4 loss to Oakland. Rasmus’ home run off RHP Edward Mujica in the top of the ninth inning game Houston a 4-3 lead, but the A’s rallied for two runs in the bottom of the frame. “It didn’t turn out to be a big hit,” Rasmus said. “That’s part of the game. They played us tough. I feel we’ll turn things around.”

--2B Jose Altuve lined a sixth-inning single Sunday against Oakland, extending his hitting streak at the O.co Coliseum to 20 games in a 5-4 loss to the A‘s. Altuve owns the longest active hitting streak at the Coliseum in the major leagues. He went 1-for-3 and is batting .357 in 12 games against the A’s this season.

--LHP Oliver Perez, who was acquired Friday from Arizona in a trade, made his Astros debut Sunday in a 5-4 loss to Oakland. Perez retired the only batter he faced in the seventh inning. With a runner on second and two outs, he got PH Billy Butler to ground out to shortstop.

--1B Chris Carter, who has been mired in a slump, made his second straight start Sunday, this one at DH in a 5-4 loss against Oakland. Carter had gone 1-for-4 Saturday with two hard outs to left field in a 2-1 loss to Oakland, earning another start. But on Sunday he went 0-for-3 as his batting average dipped to .180.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Every loss is bad, especially with all these close games. We’ve had a rough week.” -- Astros manager A.J. Hinch, after Houston lost six of the first seven games on its nine-game road trip.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF George Springer (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list July 2. He is out until at least late August.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery. He threw batting practice June 6, then made his first rehab start for Double-A Corpus Christi on June 11. He experienced a setback in that game.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (right hip surgery in August 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15. He underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn hip labrum in early August.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Scott Feldman

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Chad Qualls

LHP Oliver Perez

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Jed Lowrie

INF Luis Valbuena

INF Marwin Gonzalez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Preston Tucker

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Colby Rasmus

DH Evan Gattis

OF Jake Marisnick