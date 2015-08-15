Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- The Houston Astros received a measure of good news on Friday when outfielder George Springer was cleared to resume baseball activities.

Springer missed his 35th game Friday night with a right wrist fracture, an injury suffered on July 1 when Royals right-hander Edinson Volquez hit Springer with a pitch. The Astros improved to 17-18 without Springer with their 5-1 win over the Tigers.

“We were just happy to get the diagnosis that we could move forward,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “It’s always nice to get good news when you go in with a little bit of anxiousness from the unknown of how his bone was healing. To get the news that we could start to progress him was the best news that we could get.”

Springer will begin throwing but will not swing a bat immediately. He will continue to wear his removable cast until it is no longer needed. The Astros remain hesitant to set a date for Springer’s return, but the initial diagnosis focused on a Sept. 1 return to the lineup.

Springer served as the Astros’ most dynamic two-way player, batting .264/.365/.457 with 13 home runs and 14 stolen bases while playing exceptional defense in right field.

“I‘m happy for George, I‘m happy for our team,” Hinch said. “It’s going to take a little while to get him back into baseball shape. I think it’s a nice step in the right direction. Anytime one of your key players is getting healthier by the day that’s good news.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-53

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 1-5, 4.57 ERA) at Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 13-6, 4.22 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Dallas Keuchel improved to 11-0 at home this season, becoming the first pitcher to start a season 11-0 at home since RHP Zack Greinke in 2011. Keuchel, who has a 1.26 home ERA in 13 starts, is one win shy of matching the franchise record of 13 consecutive home wins set by RHP Danny Darwin from 1989-90 at the Astrodome.

--LF Evan Gattis hit his ninth triple of the season in the sixth inning and entered the night tied for second in the American League in triples behind Rays CF Kevin Kiermaier (11). Gattis is the first major leaguer since Roy Howell in 1980 to record nine triples and no steals in a season.

--OF George Springer has been cleared for all baseball activities except hitting. Springer was placed on the 15-day disabled list on July 2 and missed his 35th game with a right wrist fracture. A timetable for his return has not yet been established.

--OF Colby Rasmus was a late scratch after arriving at Minute Maid Park with a sore left knee. Rasmus completed the Astros’ recent nine-game road trip batting .259/.375/.556 with two home runs and six RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They were hunting the fastball. The second or third time through I was kind of throwing some off-speed for strikes. I’ve been working on a breaking pitch backdoor. That was kind of getting me ahead of guys. Especially with that lineup, I can’t afford to get behind a bunch of guys.” - Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel, who recorded his 14th win Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Colby Rasmus (left knee soreness) was a late scratch Aug. 14. He is day-to-day.

--OF George Springer (broken right wrist) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on July 2. He was cleared to begin baseball-related activities on Aug. 14.

--RHP Brad Peacock (bone spurs in back) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 15 and transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. He underwent season-ending surgery to remove the bone spurs on Aug. 12.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (right hip surgery in August 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15. He underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn hip labrum in early August.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Scott Feldman

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Chad Qualls

LHP Oliver Perez

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Jed Lowrie

INF Luis Valbuena

INF Marwin Gonzalez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Preston Tucker

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Colby Rasmus

DH Evan Gattis

OF Jake Marisnick