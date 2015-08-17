Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- It might come as a bit of a surprise that Astros second baseman Jose Altuve has just three career walk-off hits. But the truth of the matter is the Astros haven’t been good enough in recent seasons to be in position to win many games with Altuve at the plate.

Everything has turned around for the Astros this season, with team success affording Altuve ample opportunity to establish himself as a clutch performer. He lined the first pitch of his fifth at-bat into center field with two outs in the ninth inning on Sunday, scoring right fielder Jake Marisnick from third base and delivering the Astros a 6-5 win over the Tigers that clinched the series.

Whether the word “clutch” has any place in baseball given the inherent challenges that come into play when hitting a thrown baseball is up for debate. What is clear is the Astros believe Altuve will deliver when the moment is most critical.

“When I saw Altuve coming to hit with Jake at third base, I just put my glove to the side, put my bat on the rack,” said Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, who was in the hole. “Grabbed a bat just to show up but I knew he was going to do it. He’s the right guy for the right spot and we have a lot of confidence when he steps to the plate when guys are in scoring position to give us a chance to win the game, and he always delivers.”

The stats suggest otherwise. Altuve entered Sunday batting .250/.327/.365 with two outs and runners in scoring position and .267/.341/.347 in “late and close” situations. Those numbers run contrary to the belief his teammates have in his abilities when the game is up for grabs, with Altuve offering something Sunday they can call proof.

“That’s Altuve doing Altuve things,” Marisnick said.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-54

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 9-4, 3.59 ERA) at Astros (LHP Scott Kazmir, 6-7, 2.12 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Fiers took a no-decision after allowing two unearned runs on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings in his Minute Maid Park debut with the Astros. In two starts with Houston, Fiers owns a 0.75 ERA. He now has 136 strikeouts in 135 combined innings with Houston and Milwaukee this season.

--2B Jose Altuve recorded his third career walk-off hit with an RBI single in the ninth inning off Tigers RHP Alex Wilson. Altuve, who finished 3-for-5, posted his 38th multi-hit game of the season and 11th three-hit game. He has hit safely in 40 of 47 games at a .323 clip.

--LF Colby Rasmus smacked a pair of solo home runs off Tigers LHP Matt Boyd in the second and third innings. Those marked his 16th and 17th homers of the season and third and fourth against left-handed pitching. Rasmus has four home runs over his last four games, and his multi-homer game was the fifth of his career and 10th for Houston this season.

--3B Marwin Gonzalez delivered a two-run triple in the second inning, only the second triple of his career. It also marked his first extra-base hit since July 31 against Arizona. His six multi-RBI games this season represent a career high. Gonzalez also has 15 multi-hit games this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s the same thing as every other day. I’ve been called on to get more than just three outs a bunch of times this year. I was prepared for that. Once I gave up the run in the eighth I knew more than likely to save the bullpen I’ll go back out there for the ninth. It wasn’t anything out of the ordinary I don’t think.” -- Astros RHP Will Harris.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF George Springer (broken right wrist) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on July 2. He was cleared to begin baseball-related activities on Aug. 14.

--RHP Brad Peacock (bone spurs in back) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 15 and transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. He underwent season-ending surgery to remove the bone spurs on Aug. 12.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (right hip surgery in August 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15. He underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn hip labrum in early August.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Scott Feldman

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Chad Qualls

LHP Oliver Perez

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Jed Lowrie

INF Luis Valbuena

INF Marwin Gonzalez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Preston Tucker

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Colby Rasmus

DH Evan Gattis

OF Jake Marisnick