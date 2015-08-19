Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- When Astros utility infielder Marwin Gonzalez shifted to first base defensively to start the 10th inning on Tuesday night, it marked a move to a position that he was far more familiar with than where he started the game, an odd revelation considering Gonzalez has made on 13 starts at first this season.

A natural shortstop, Gonzalez started in left field for the first time this season. His defensive versatility has been a boon to the Astros, who have used Gonzalez at every infield position this season. That he moved to the outfield for the first time and finished 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a walk-off home run showcased just how valuable he’s been.

“I‘m not certain Marwin couldn’t play more than I‘m playing him right now,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “Obviously when he gets going, the quality at-bats are there. For him to be the answer when we’ve struggled at first base, he started taking ground balls at first base. Tonight he made some plays in left field very naturally. I‘m glad he’s on our club.”

The offensive production has been as welcome as the defensive mastery at multiple positions. Gonzalez has set career highs in home runs (eight), doubles (16) and RBIs (27). Wherever the Astros stick him he holds his own defensively. That his bat can play a critical role fleshes out the story of his myriad contributions.

“I just try to do my job and go there and have fun whenever I‘m playing,” Gonzalez said. “One hundred percent every single day.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-55

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Nathan Karns, 7-5, 3.53 ERA) at Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 14-6, 2.36 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF/1B Marwin Gonzalez finished 3-for-4 and recorded his third three-hit game of the season. He hit an RBI double in the third inning and a walk-off home run in the 10th, the first walk-off homer of his career. Gonzalez, whose .342 average since June 14 leads the Astros in that span, has seven doubles, six homers and 14 RBIs since that date.

--RHP Scott Feldman logged seven innings, allowing two runs on nine hits and two walks with two strikeouts. Feldman has produced three consecutive quality starts and 11 in 16 outings this season. In six starts since being activated from the disabled list, Feldman is 1-1 with a 2.87 ERA.

--2B Jose Altuve recorded his second three-hit game in three contests, finishing 3-for-5 with a run scored. He has seven multi-hit games over his last 11 starts and is batting .408 (20-for-49) during that span.

--RHP Luke Gregerson worked his longest outing this season, tossing two perfect innings to notch his sixth victory. He became the first Houston reliever with six wins and at least 23 saves since Jose Valverde, who had 44 saves and six wins in 2008.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The important thing is to win games no matter. If you’re in there, I‘m going to enjoy it and have fun. If not, I‘m going to root for my teammates.” -- Astros INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF George Springer (broken right wrist) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on July 2. He was cleared to begin baseball-related activities on Aug. 14.

--RHP Brad Peacock (bone spurs in back) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 15 and transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. He underwent season-ending surgery to remove the bone spurs on Aug. 12.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (right hip surgery in August 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15. He underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn hip labrum in early August.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Scott Feldman

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Chad Qualls

LHP Oliver Perez

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Jed Lowrie

INF Luis Valbuena

INF Marwin Gonzalez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Preston Tucker

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Colby Rasmus

DH Evan Gattis

OF Jake Marisnick