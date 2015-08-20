Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- With Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch lending some thought to how he will construct his bullpen following September call-ups, the present production of his relief corps doesn’t leave him wanting.

The Astros parlayed six shutout innings from six relievers into a 3-2, 13-inning victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night, a win aided by two relief performances in particular.

With Houston trailing 2-1, Tampa Bay put two runners on base with no outs in the eighth inning. Astros right-hander Chad Qualls entered and struck out three of the four batters he faced to keep the deficit at one run. He fanned second baseman Logan Forsythe and designated hitter Asdrubal Cabrera with the bases loaded.

“We were able to get big, big punchouts with traffic on the bases, and those are big outs in a time where they want to stretch the lead,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “A two-run lead at the end with that kind of bullpen would have been very detrimental for us.”

With one out in the top of the 12th, Astros left-hander Oliver Perez was summoned to face left-handed hitters James Loney and Kevin Kiermaier. Loney greeted Perez with a double to left, but Perez buckled down and induced a popup from Kiermaier before getting the right-handed-hitting Rene Rivera to strike out. Perez returned to the mound to strike out Rays right fielder Grady Sizemore, a left-handed hitter, to open the 13th.

”It’s a tough balance between conserving as many outs as you can and not having the game on the line against a bad matchup,“ Hinch said. ”Perez has done OK against righties but obviously clearly is better against lefties, (and) their lineup, with all the changes that had been made, had lefty-lefty and then Rivera and then Sizemore behind him. You’re also counting bullets you have in your bullpen trying to stretch the game.

“(Perez) made it very difficult on Rivera and got the big, big strikeout and then got the first out the next inning and then turns it over to (right-hander Josh) Fields.”

Fields struck out the only two batters he faced, and he emerged with the win after shortstop Carlos Correa knocked in a run in the bottom of the 13th.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-55

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 10-9, 2.93 ERA) at Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 13-6, 4.09 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Carlos Gomez did not play Wednesday due to an illness. Gomez, batting .105 (2-for-19) during the current homestand, had a cough that caught the attention of Astros manager A.J. Hinch on Tuesday night, facilitating the decision. Gomez had started 16 of 17 games since being acquired from the Brewers on July 30.

--RHP Lance McCullers will start the series finale against the Dodgers on Sunday after recording five strikeouts over three innings for Double-A Corpus Christi on Tuesday night. McCullers (5-4, 3.17 ERA in 14 starts for Houston this year) allowed just one hit in his first appearance since being optioned on Aug. 3 for rest.

--SS Carlos Correa notched his first career walk-off hit with an opposite-field single in the 13th inning. He also smacked his 15th home run of the season in the first inning, a total that ranks fifth all time among Astros rookies. He is the only shortstop to hit as many as 15 homers in his first 62 games.

--LHP Dallas Keuchel allowed two runs on seven hits and one walk with five strikeouts over seven-plus innings, extending his streak of starts with at least six innings pitched to 36, the longest active stretch in the majors. The last pitcher with such a streak was Tigers RHP Justin Verlander, who worked at least six innings over 63 consecutive starts from Aug. 22, 2010, to July 26, 2012.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s really big. It gives us a lot of confidence, especially late in the game. We’re playing good defense, the pitching, the bullpen is doing a great job, and we’re coming up with clutch hits. So it’s really important for the team to play late in the game like that because I bet that’s how it’s going to be in the postseason.” -- SS Carlos Correa, on the Rays recording three walk-off wins in their past four games.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Carlos Gomez (illness) did not play Aug. 19.

--OF George Springer (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list on July 2. He was cleared to begin baseball-related activities Aug. 14.

--RHP Brad Peacock (bone spurs in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. He underwent season-ending surgery to remove the bone spurs on Aug. 12.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (right hip surgery in August 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15. He underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn hip labrum in early August.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Scott Feldman

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Chad Qualls

LHP Oliver Perez

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Jed Lowrie

INF Luis Valbuena

INF Marwin Gonzalez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Preston Tucker

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Colby Rasmus

DH Evan Gattis

OF Jake Marisnick