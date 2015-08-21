Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- For an Astros offense that scored two or fewer runs seven times since Aug. 7, the knee-jerk reaction is to give credit to the opposing pitchers, particularly when the opposition is a Tampa Bay Rays staff has had Houston’s number for the past two seasons.

“We battled, but those guys came in with a good plan,” said right fielder Colby Rasmus, who recorded the Astros’ lone hit Thursday against Rays right-hander Chris Archer in Houston’s 1-0 loss. “They pitched us well. They got us.”

Even so, the Astros must acknowledge that their lineup is scuffling, regardless of the opponent. Their last three victories came in the final at-bats, including a pair of 3-2, extra-inning wins against the Rays this week. They scratched across just two runs in the series opener, scored two runs in an 11-inning loss to the Detroit Tigers last Saturday, and scored exactly one run three times during a recent four-game road stretch.

The Astros are lacking production throughout their lineup, from recently acquired center fielder Carlos Gomez to their revolving door of first basemen. Their catching tandem of Jason Castro and Hank Conger continues to produce at an inconstant clip, and of late the Astros are becoming overly reliant upon 20-year-old shortstop phenom Carlos Correa. Outfielder George Springer has been sidelined since Aug. 1 with a right wrist fracture, and his bat is sorely missed.

On Thursday night, Archer deserved all the credit for his masterpiece. But heaping praise on his shoulders should come with a measure of concern.

“Anytime you get one-hit (and the opposing pitcher) faces one over the minimum, I think it’s more about the pitcher and less about the hitters,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-56

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Brett Anderson, 7-7, 3.48 ERA) at Astros (RHP Mike Fiers, 5-9, 3.87 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Josh Fields was optioned to Double-A Corpus Christi after pitching four times in five games, including Wednesday night on his 30th birthday. Fields has posted 16 scoreless appearances over his last 17 outings, going 2-0 with a 1.13 ERA during that stretch.

--RHP Vince Velasquez was recalled from Double-A Corpus Christi to provide the Astros’ overworked bullpen a fresh arm in long relief. This marks his third stint with the Astros this season and first since being optioned on Aug. 1. In four relief appearances with the Hooks, Velasquez went 1-0 with a 4.05 ERA.

--RHP Collin McHugh allowed one run on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts in seven innings and lowered his ERA to 2.84 over his past 12 starts. He has recorded at least five strikeouts in four consecutive starts for the first time this season and the first time since June 8-30, 2014.

--LHP Tony Sipp recorded two strikeouts while pitching a scoreless eighth inning, extending his scoreless-innings streak to 15 dating to July 7 (15 appearances). Sipp is only one of four major league relievers with a scoreless string of 14-plus appearances during that stretch.

--CF Carlos Gomez, who did not play Wednesday due to an illness, was back in the lineup Thursday. He went 0-for-3.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s the story of the game. He was in complete control. He’s the real deal. He’s got every pitch, and he had it tonight. I don’t know if that was his best because I‘m not around him on a day-to-day basis, but it’s the best we’ve seen, and certainly he was in total command. His first four pitches were his worst four pitches. After that, he was very dominant.” -- Astros manager A.J. Hinch, on Rays RHP Chris Archer, who threw a one-hitter against Houston on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Carlos Gomez (illness) did not play Aug. 19. He was back in the lineup Aug. 20.

--OF George Springer (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list on July 2. He was cleared to begin baseball-related activities Aug. 14.

--RHP Brad Peacock (bone spurs in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 12 to remove the bone spurs.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (right hip surgery in August 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15. He underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn hip labrum in early August.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Scott Feldman

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Chad Qualls

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Vince Velasquez

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Jed Lowrie

INF Luis Valbuena

INF Marwin Gonzalez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Preston Tucker

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Colby Rasmus

DH Evan Gattis

OF Jake Marisnick