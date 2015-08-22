Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Astros manager A.J. Hinch often discusses how much pride he takes in getting to know the players on his 25-man roster, and how that diligence influences his decisions on a nightly basis.

With Mike Fiers making just his fourth appearance with the Astros on Friday night, Hinch had to advance the process of getting acquainted after Fiers was acquired with center fielder Carlos Gomez from the Brewers on July 30. It was that limited knowledge that spurred Hinch to ride Fiers to the finish of his first career no-hitter on Friday night, despite the fact that the right-hander tossed a career-high 134 pitches.

“He’s a tough guy to hit when he’s executing the way he executes, when he pitches above the zone with a good carry fastball,” Hinch said. “His breaking ball was as good as we’ve seen it obviously in the three outings. It’s as good as advertised.”

The Astros had advanced knowledge of Fiers’ repertoire before executing the trade, but Hinch and his staff have logged additional hours digging into learning everything they can about Fiers. After three prior appearances including two solid starts, their book was trustworthy enough to allow Fiers to work beyond his previous pitching thresholds.

Astros catcher Jason Castro was in a similar boat, and as he reflected on catching his first career no-hitter, he recalled his first meeting on the mound with Fiers, who was pressed into emergency relief duty when rookie right-hander Lance McCullers was roughed up by the Texas Rangers on Aug. 3. That night set the foundation for their working relationship.

“After that first kind of rough outing that he had to come out of the bullpen in Texas, we sat down and talked about things that he liked to do, what he likes to fall back on in certain situations,” Castro said. “I think once we got that down, and he made his next start, things were back to normal. I got a feel for what he liked to do in certain situations and how he worked and what he was comfortable doing. It’s been really nice for him to step into this situation and done what he has so far.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-56

STREAK:

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 13-2, 1.58 ERA) at Astros (LHP Scott Kazmir, 6-8, 2.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Fiers tossed the first no-hitter of his career, allowing three walks while recording 10 strikeouts. It also marked the first career complete game for Fiers, who threw a career-high 134 pitches and retired the final 21 batters he faced. Fiers tossed the 11th no-hitter in franchise history and the first by an individual Houston pitcher since 1993.

--C Jason Castro doubled in the second inning and caught his first career no-hitter. He became the ninth catcher in franchise history to catch a no-hitter, joining Alan Ashby (three), Brad Ausmus, Scott Servais, Ed Hermmann, Don Bryant, Dave Adlesh, Jerry Grote and John Bateman.

--RF Jake Marisnick belted a two-run home run with two outs in the second inning, his first home run since June 17 at Colorado, a span of 80 at-bats. Marisnick, who doubled in his second at-bat, recorded his first multi-hit game since July 29 against the Angels and produced just his second game this season with two extra-base hits (April 28 at San Diego).

--DH Evan Gattis drilled a solo home run in the sixth inning off Dodgers LHP Brett Anderson, his 19th on the season and 13th at Minute Maid Park. Gattis is batting .273 with 39 RBIs in 61 home games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was just a thrill to go nine and not give up any runs for this team that’s battling for first place here.” -- Astros RHP Mike Fiers, after throwing his first-career no-hitter on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF George Springer (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list on July 2. He was cleared to begin baseball-related activities Aug. 14.

--RHP Brad Peacock (bone spurs in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 12 to remove the bone spurs.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (right hip surgery in August 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15. He underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn hip labrum in early August.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Scott Feldman

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Chad Qualls

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Vince Velasquez

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Jed Lowrie

INF Luis Valbuena

INF Marwin Gonzalez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Preston Tucker

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Colby Rasmus

DH Evan Gattis

OF Jake Marisnick