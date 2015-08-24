Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- When Astros rookie right-hander Lance McCullers returned from a three-week stint with Double-A Corpus Christi on Sunday and allowed just two runs over seven innings while recording eight strikeouts, it revealed the Astros’ depth in their starting rotation.

On Friday night, Astros right-hander Mike Fiers twirled a no-hitter at the Dodgers. Astros left-hander Scott Kazmir limited the Dodgers to one run over six innings on Saturday before McCullers carried the baton in the finale of the three-game sweep over the Dodgers. With ace left-hander Dallas Keuchel and veteran righties Collin McHugh and Scott Feldman entrenched, Astros manager A.J. Hinch has plentiful options.

”As guys continue to throw well it’s become increasingly more difficult and it’s a good problem to have,“ Hinch said of keeping his starters on schedule. ”What we have in September is nearly every Thursday off, so there’s some built in rest and some built in time to set your pitching rotation the way you want against the competition that you’re facing.

“I don’t want these guys sitting idle too long, but as they continue to throw well that becomes a little more difficult.”

Fiers notched his first win for the Astros since arriving at the non-waiver trade deadline and lowered his ERA to 0.43 over three starts with his no-hitter. Kazmir owns a 2.41 ERA over six starts with Houston while Feldman is 1-1 with a 2.87 ERA over six starts since returning from the disabled list. McHugh is 4-2 with a 2.60 ERA in the second half; Keuchel is 2-1 with a 2.60 ERA in August, with 24 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings.

Hinch has been reluctant to use the term “six-man rotation” but with McCullers back in the fold, that’s exactly what he has. When considering the starters’ production, Hinch might have six starters to work with for the stretch run.

“It’s critical that we continue to pitch well in the rotation,” Hinch said. “Moving forward we need all our guys to pitch well for the next 40 games or so until the end of the season, and we’ll see where that stacks us up.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-56

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 5-5, 4.05 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 13-2, 4.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES

--RHP Lance McCullers allowed two runs on eight hits with no walks and eight strikeouts over seven innings while making his first start since Aug. 3. McCullers was recalled on Saturday after spending nearly three weeks at Double-A Corpus Christi to rest after quickly building innings during his rookie season. He did not factor into the decision on Sunday.

--OF George Springer is scheduled to participate in a full batting practice on Monday or Tuesday, a significant step on the rehab protocol for his activation from the 15-day disabled list. Springer landed on the DL on July 2 with a right wrist fracture.

--2B Jose Altuve led off the game with a single, his 45th hit to lead off an inning this season and 109th since the start of the 2014 season, which leaves him tied with White Sox CF Adam Eaton for the most in the American League. Altuve finished 3-for-4 for his 10th multi-hit game in 16 starts and his 15th three-hit game this season, second-most in the AL.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was kind of a special series. Going in with the pitching we were going to face we knew it was going to be a tough series, and for us to come out of that with a sweep was pretty special.” -- Astros catcher Jason Castro, on the three-game sweep of the Dodgers that was capped by his walk-off homer in the 10th inning on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Jed Lowrie exited in the seventh inning on Aug. 23 with a right thumb contusion. Lowrie took his place defensively between innings but after a visit with the team trainer and manager A.J. Hinch, departed and was replaced by Luis Valbuena. Lowrie missed 82 games with a right thumb ligament tear before returning from the disabled list on July 30.

--OF George Springer (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list on July 2. He was cleared to begin baseball-related activities Aug. 14.

--RHP Brad Peacock (bone spurs in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 12 to remove the bone spurs.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (right hip surgery in August 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15. He underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn hip labrum in early August.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Lance McCullers

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Chad Qualls

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Vince Velasquez

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Jed Lowrie

INF Luis Valbuena

INF Marwin Gonzalez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jake Marisnick

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Colby Rasmus

DH Evan Gattis