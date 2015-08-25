Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch heard it on the field while George Springer was taking batting practice.

Two months ago, it would have been a routine round of batting practice with a soundtrack of the bat making noise and Springer making noise to show his agitation at sub-par swings.

Monday was not a regular session, just the first time Springer was able to take batting practice since fracturing his right wrist July 1, when he was hit by a pitch from Kansas City left-hander Franklin Morales.

”It was good to see him on the field,“ Hinch said before Monday’s 1-0 loss at the New York Yankees. ”He hit early in the hitting group. I joked with him that he looked like a real player again. It was nice to watch him swing the bat.

”He swung the bat well. He started to get agitated about his swing, which is a good sign. He’s getting closer and closer to dialing it up a little bit.

In the buildup to Monday’s batting practice session, Springer took swings like his normal at-bat Friday after swinging a fungo bat early last week. He also hit off a tee and had a few swings at pitches that were flipped to him before hitting soft tosses over the weekend.

He has been cleared for baseball activities since Aug. 14 and the batting practice will continue Tuesday and possibly Wednesday when the Astros have optional batting practice for a day game.

“It’s spring training for him all over again,” Hinch said. “We’re trying to have a crash course in spring training in the span of a week to get him ready to play, and September is here. There’s not much more he can do other than work to get his swing right and get back in the flow of being an everyday baseball player. He’s heading in the right direction.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-57

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 14-6, 2.37 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Ivan Nova, 5-6, 3.72 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Dallas Keuchel can become the first Astro to reach 15 wins since Roy Oswalt won 17 games in 2008 when he faces the Yankees Tuesday night. He also can become the first Astro left-hander to win 15 games since Andy Pettitte won 17 games for the 2005 team. Keuchel did not get a decision in his last start when he allowed two runs and seven hits over seven innings in a 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. He faced the Yankees June 25 and struck out 12 while throwing a 116-pitch six-hitter.

--RF George Springer (broken right wrist) took batting practice on the field for the first time since getting hit by a pitch from Kansas City LHP Franklin Morales July 1. Springer will also take batting practice Tuesday and possibly Wednesday since the Astros have made it optional due to having a day game. He could begin a rehab assignment sometime next week.

--SS Jed Lowrie was not in the starting lineup but was available for Monday’s game in New York. Lowrie exited Sunday’s game with a right thumb contusion.

--RHP Mike Fiers was going to get extra rest this week even if he did not throw a no-hitter Saturday. Fiers will start this Saturday against Minnesota and will do so on six days rest after throwing 134 pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Fiers was also named American League Player of the League after tossing Houston’s first no-hitter in over 12 years.

--LHP Oliver Perez had not issued a walk in his first five appearances, spanning 3 1/3 innings with the Astros, until Monday when he threw 12 of 15 pitches out of the strike zone. Manager A.J. Hinch said he wanted Perez facing DH Alex Rodriguez, who is 0-for-11 lifetime off him.

--RHP Scott Feldman allowed six hits in eight scoreless innings and is 1-1 with a 2.36 ERA in seven starts since returning from the disabled list July 18. Monday was the second time this season he did not allow a run and his eight innings were his longest since Sept. 18 against the Cleveland Indians.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The atmosphere, this is crunch time for us. So this is nothing new or nothing that we’re not expecting.” -- C Hank Conger, after Houston suffered its 16th loss in its last 19 road games.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Jed Lowrie exited in the seventh inning on Aug. 23 with a right thumb contusion. Lowrie took his place defensively between innings but after a visit with the team trainer and manager A.J. Hinch, departed and was replaced by Luis Valbuena. Lowrie missed 82 games with a right thumb ligament tear before returning from the disabled list on July 30. He was not in the starting lineup but was available for the Aug. 24 game.

--OF George Springer (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list on July 2. He was cleared to begin baseball-related activities Aug. 14 and took batting practice on the field for the first time since getting hurt on Aug. 24. He is expected to take batting practice Aug. 25 and could begin a rehab assignment the week of Aug. 30-Sept. 5.

--RHP Brad Peacock (bone spurs in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 12 to remove the bone spurs.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (right hip surgery in August 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15. He underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn hip labrum in early August.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Lance McCullers

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Chad Qualls

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Vince Velasquez

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Jed Lowrie

INF Luis Valbuena

INF Marwin Gonzalez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jake Marisnick

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Colby Rasmus

DH Evan Gattis