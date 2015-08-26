Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- When Carlos Gomez flied out in the sixth inning while the Houston Astros held a nine-run lead Tuesday night, the play seemed routine.

It turns out it wasn‘t, as the Houston center fielder engaged in a shouting match with members of the New York Yankees, yelling toward the dugout while running down the first base line.

The moment nearly sparked a benches-clearing brawl, but it was nothing more than words being exchanged as it commonplace in these incidents nowadays.

As far as getting Gomez’s testimony (answers) about what actually unfolded, it was a tough challenge after Houston’s 15-1 rout of the Yankees.

“I don’t mean to disrespect anybody. The pitcher who’s on the mound he knows, he played with me,” Gomez referring to Chris Capuano, a former teammate in Milwaukee. “He knows that I don’t mean it to show him up or something like that.”

So what happened on the way to first?

“He invited me to dinner,” Gomez claimed.

Who?

”I don’t know. Just I hear, I say yes. Let’s go after the game, let’s go to dinner after the game.

After a question about his three-run home run earlier in the game, the attorneys (media) tried again, phrasing their inquiry like this:

Carlos, obviously they didn’t invite you to dinner, did you get what they took exception to?

”I don’t know. It’s a question you have to ask them,“ Gomez said. ”If they feel like I disrespect them when I throw my bat for frustration, they take it the wrong way because I don’t mean to do that. I‘m a passionate guy even when I strike out. I broke my bat. I got a lot of stuff -- it’s not to show up anybody. It’s a little bit of frustration.

“Everybody knows the last 2 1/2 weeks I’ve been having a tough time at the plate.”

Another inquiry was about how television broadcasts showed Gomez saying “shut up” to the Yankees but without knowing who he was talking to.

“I don’t know. Ask him,” Gomez said.

Asked about his past reputation, Gomez said, “What do you mean?”

When the question was reworded about him stirring it up with opponents, Gomez went to the playbook, saying: “The only thing I know is every time I step on the field, I give everything I have. If you misunderstand the way I play the game, it’s your fault. I only care how my team feels. And the only thing I know is every time I come here, all my teammates love me.”

Gomez’s answers may have been unclear but his performance was definitive. He had a three-run home run and drove in four runs after entering the game with four hits in his previous 37 at-bats.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 70-57

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 9-7, 3.97 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 9-7, 3.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Carlos Gomez batted sixth for the first time since joining the Astros on July 30 in a trade with Milwaukee. He drove in four runs with an RBI double and a three-run home run. The home run was his second for Houston and 10th overall, marking the fourth straight season he reached double digits in home runs. He also got into a verbal dispute with the Yankees’ dugout after a flyout.

--LHP Dallas Keuchel became the first Astro to reach 15 wins since RHP Roy Oswalt in 2008 when he scattered three hits in seven scoreless innings. He also turned in his 37th straight start of at least six innings, extending his franchise record. In three starts against the Yankees, he is 2-1 with a 1.13 ERA. Keuchel has not allowed a run in his past 22 innings against New York.

--SS Jed Lowrie batted second for the first time this season as he returned after getting a day off Monday. Lowrie became the 10th Astro to bat second but went hitless in four at-bats, extending his hitless drought to 15 at-bats.

--LF Marwin Gonzalez went 3-for-5, equaling his season high in hits. It was the fourth time he had three hits, and it came after he had one hit in his previous 18 at-bats.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We have the best pitcher for us on the mound today. Giving like right away a five-run lead, that makes him feel more comfortable and perform like he did, seven strong innings.” -- CF Carlos Gomez, on LHP Dallas Keuchel, who pitched the Astros to a 15-1 win over the Yankees on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Jed Lowrie (right thumb contusion) left the Aug. 23 game. He did not play Aug. 24 but was available. He was back in the lineup Aug. 25.

--OF George Springer (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list on July 2. He was cleared to begin baseball-related activities Aug. 14, and he took batting practice on the field Aug. 24-25. He could begin a rehab assignment during the week of Aug. 31-Sept. 6.

--RHP Brad Peacock (bone spurs in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 12.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (right hip surgery in August 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15. He underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn hip labrum in early August.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Lance McCullers

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Chad Qualls

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Vince Velasquez

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Jed Lowrie

INF Luis Valbuena

INF Marwin Gonzalez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jake Marisnick

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Colby Rasmus

DH Evan Gattis