Houston Astros - TeamReport

MINNEAPOLIS -- Mike Fiers will finally get a chance to get back on the mound on Saturday night against the Minnesota Twins.

The right-hander, acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers nearly a month ago, threw a no-hitter against the Los Angeles Dodgers his last time out. The 134 pitches it took him to accomplish the feat were a career high and the Astros, leading the American League West division by five games entering this weekend’s series against Minnesota, wanted to be cautious with their investment.

“I feel good. I‘m ready to go,” Fiers said. “(Eight) days, which is a little out of my routine, but I think I’ll be fine.”

Fiers said he spent the first couple of those extra days just resting.

“I didn’t really do too much with a baseball,” Fiers said. “After that, you just try and get back in the routine of doing things and get back to where I was before.”

Fiers’ no-hitter was the first of his career and the 11th in franchise history. Now a week removed, he said he’s had a chance to reflect a little bit, but won’t really be able to think about it until the offseason.

“You have to put it in the back of your mind and focus on your next start,” Fiers said. “I’ll have time to celebrate that later. Right now, I need to concentrate on putting together a bunch of quality starts the rest of this season and help this team into the playoffs.”

Fiers struggled in his first outing with the Astros, allowing six runs on seven hits in five innings of work against the Texas Rangers on Aug. 3. It was the only time this season Fiers has appeared in a game without starting it.

Since then, Fiers has been fantastic, allowing just three runs (one earned) over his last three appearances. He walked three men in his no-hitter the last time out. The 134 pitches thrown last time out was 21 more than his previous season high of 113, when he lasted seven innings in a win at Cincinnati on July 3.

“It’s just baseball,” Fiers said. “I can’t really say that just because I‘m with a different team, I‘m pitching better. I’ve been pitching the same this whole year and just sticking with it.”

RECORD: 71-58

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Mike Fiers, 6-9, 3.63 ERA) at Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 6-7, 3.69 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Jason Castro was removed from the game in the fifth inning after sustaining a right quad strain. Castro, who hit a ball into the right-center field gap, limped into second base and was replaced in the game by Hank Conger.

--LHP Scott Kazmir dropped to 2-4 in seven starts with the Astros, allowing three runs on three hits, a walk and two hit batters. Kazmir’s home run allowed to Twins INF Eduardo Nunez was just the 12th he’s given up this season. Kazmir fanned at least six batters in a start for the 13th time.

--2B Jose Altuve went 2-for-5 with a pair of singles. He was the only player from either team Friday to have more than one hit. Over his last 20 games, Altuve is hitting .390 with two doubles, a triple and a homer. His 153 hits are third most in the American League this season, trailing only Seattle’s Nelson Cruz and Detroit’s Ian Kinsler.

--CF Carlos Gomez went 1-for-4 with a single. The former Twin has thrived against his former club, hitting .346 with six homers and 20 RBIs in 29 career games against Minnesota.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve had good stretches like this in the past. It’s not anything out of the ordinary. It just looks different because I‘m on a new team.” -- Astros RHP Mike Fiers.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF George Springer (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list on July 2. He was cleared to begin baseball-related activities Aug. 14, and he took batting practice on the field Aug. 24-25. He could begin a rehab assignment during the week of Aug. 31-Sept. 6.

--RHP Brad Peacock (bone spurs in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 12.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (right hip surgery in August 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15. He underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn hip labrum in early August.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Lance McCullers

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Chad Qualls

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Vince Velasquez

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Jed Lowrie

INF Luis Valbuena

INF Marwin Gonzalez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jake Marisnick

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Colby Rasmus

DH Evan Gattis