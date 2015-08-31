Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- One of the best teams in Major League Baseball could be on the verge of getting back one of its best players.

The Houston Astros, atop the American League West standings could get dynamic outfielder George Springer back from a fractured wrist sustained July 1 when he was hit by a pinch against Edinson Volquez and the Kansas City Royals.

Springer, one of the most exciting players in baseball when healthy, hit .264 with 13 homers and 29 RBIs over the first three months of the season, helping the Astros out to a surprising start this season.

Houston has maintained that momentum in Springer’s absence and his return to the lineup could be exactly what the Astros need as they attempt to close out their first division title since moving to the American League in 2013.

“It’s exciting to head out and get back out there after a long time of being on the bench,” Springer said.

Springer has been taking part in baseball activities for the better part of two weeks, between taking cuts in the cage and pre-game batting practice. He began a rehabilitation assignment on Saturday night with Double-A Corpus Christi in an effort to get back to the majors, perhaps as soon as next weekend. He had one hit and scored a run in his first action back in nearly two months.

”We don’t want to give away any days where he could help us win up here, so we’ll gauge it every day,“ Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. ”We’ll have a lot more information as the rehab assignment gets under way, so it’s hard to tell whether it would take 1 to 3 days, 3 to 5 days, 5 to 7 days. We’re going to make sure he’s ready to compete at this level before we bring him back.

”He’s such a catalyst for us. It’s hard not to think about what it will be like when he gets back, but he’s got a few hurdles to clear before we get too excited.

“We still don’t know how he’ll respond to the games, but hopefully there’s light at the tunnel to get him back at a major league level.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-59

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (LHP Vidal Nuno, 0-2, 2.88 ERA) at Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 15-6, 2.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Carlos Correa missed his fourth consecutive game with a left hamstring injury. Correa, who ran on the field before the game on Saturday, said he should be ready to return this week when Houston opens a three-game series at home against the Seattle Mariners.

--RHP Lance McCullers took the loss on Sunday, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks. As a whole, the Astros staff allowed seven runs, snapping a franchise-record streak of 11 games in which they had allowed three runs or less.

--2B Jose Altuve had four hits, including a two-run homer in the ninth inning Sunday. Altuve has reached base in 27 consecutive games, extending his career-best in that category. It was Altuve’s 45th multi-hit game of the season, fourth most in the American League.

--CF Carlos Gomez had two hits, extending his modest hitting streak to five games. The streak is his longest since being traded to Houston from the Milwaukee Brewers on July 30. Over his last 12 games, Gomez is hitting .244 with two doubles, a homer and four RBIs.

--SS Marwin Gonzalez went 3-for-5 tying his season-high in hits. Gonzalez finished the series 6-for-12, with all of his hits being singles. He also walked once.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They score in the first inning without getting a hit. I think that was sort of the theme of the series. We lost this series on giving up 90 feet too much; too many walks, too many hit by pitches. It came back to bite us.” -- Astros manager A.J. Hinch.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF George Springer (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list on July 2. He was cleared to begin baseball-related activities Aug. 14, and he took batting practice on the field Aug. 24-25. He began a rehab assignment Aug. 29 with Double-A Corpus Christi.

--RHP Brad Peacock (bone spurs in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 12.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (right hip surgery in August 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15. He underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn hip labrum in early August.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Lance McCullers

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Chad Qualls

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Vince Velasquez

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Jed Lowrie

INF Luis Valbuena

INF Marwin Gonzalez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jake Marisnick

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Colby Rasmus

DH Evan Gattis