Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- It has been more than a passing thought to those paying close attention, but when Astros manager A.J. Hinch stumbled upon the reality midsentence on Monday, it brought the issue into clearer focus.

In one breath, Hinch spoke on the Astros welcoming back rookie shortstop Carlos Correa from a four-game hiatus due to a sore left hamstring. In the next, Hinch discussed the pending return of outfielder George Springer, who continued his rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi. Despite their status as American League West frontrunners, the Astros have not been whole for most of this season, going large chunks of time without Springer and Jed Lowrie, who manned shortstop before landing on the disabled list in late April. Correa made his big-league debut on June 8.

With the Rangers nipping at the Astros’ heels, it’s easy to wonder how much temptation Hinch faces in holding key contributors out of the lineup when they are so close to being ready for a return to action.

”We haven’t had a complete team in a while with all these injuries,“ Hinch said. ”But on the flip side of it, you always consider if losing a player out of today’s game is more important than losing them for the next three weeks.

“You have to look at the bigger picture over the next month rather than game to game. It’s the only way for me to keep my sanity in this job.”

Hinch managed dealing with Springer, who suffered a right wrist fracture on July 1, bouncing off the dugout walls for weeks before heading off to his rehab assignment last Friday. On that same day, Correa missed the second of his four games, with the last two in Minnesota played with Correa raring to get back into action. Just like they did with Correa over the weekend, the Astros won’t rush Springer back into action despite their glaring need and his pending readiness.

“Players inherently will always want to play a day too early and I think those of us in my chair will always want to wait a day too long,” Hinch said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-59

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 4-7, 4.20 ERA) at Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 5-5, 3.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Dallas Keuchel recorded his American League-leading 16th win by allowing one run on six hits and one walk with eight strikeouts over seven innings. He improved to 12-0 at home this season and extended his winning streak at Minute Maid Park to 13 games, matching the club record set by RHP Danny Darwin (1989-90). His 12 starts of seven-plus innings with one run or less leads the AL and matches the league lead with Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta and Dodgers RHP Zack Greinke.

--2B Jose Altuve extended his career-best on-base streak to 28 consecutive games by finishing 3-for-5, and closed the month with 45 hits, matching the franchise record set by Jesus Alou in 1970. Altuve hit .375 (45-for-120) in August with a .411 on-base percentage.

--SS Carlos Correa returned from a four-game hiatus (sore left hamstring) and finished 2-for-4 with his 16th home run on the season. Correa is just the second shortstop in league history with 16 home runs before his 21st birthday, joining Alex Rodriguez, who had 26.

--OF George Springer finished 1-for-4 with a run scored in the second game of his rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi. Springer, placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right wrist fracture on July 2, will miss his 52nd consecutive game while starting for the Hooks on Tuesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was very big. It wasn’t an ideal situation, but (I was) thankful enough to kind of make some pitches and do some weak contact.” -- Astros LHP Dallas Keuchel, after escaping a bases-loaded, no-outs jam in the fourth inning of a 1-1 game against the Mariners Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Carlos Correa (sore left hamstring) did not play Aug. 26-30. He returned to the lineup Aug. 31.

--OF George Springer (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list July 2. He was cleared to begin baseball-related activities Aug. 14, and he took batting practice on the field Aug. 24-25. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi on Aug. 29.

--C Jason Castro (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 29.

--RHP Brad Peacock (bone spurs in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 12.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (right hip surgery in August 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15. He underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn hip labrum in early August.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Lance McCullers

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Chad Qualls

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Vince Velasquez

CATCHERS:

Hank Conger

Max Stassi

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Jed Lowrie

INF Luis Valbuena

INF Marwin Gonzalez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jake Marisnick

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Colby Rasmus

DH Evan Gattis