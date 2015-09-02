Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Having milked the versatility of super utility infielder/outfielder Marwin Gonzalez to its full extent, Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch welcomed the return of infielder/outfielder Jonathan Villar with enthusiasm Tuesday when rosters expanded around baseball.

Villar, optioned to Triple-A Fresno on June 9, fills many of the same roles that Gonzalez does. Like Gomez, Villar is primarily a shortstop, but he is capable of playing third base and left field. But unlike Gonzalez, Villar is a plus athlete, and beyond the potential of his adding late-inning defense, Villar offers pinch-running speed the Astros lacked.

”He answers a lot of questions for us because he can do just about anything,“ Hinch said. ”I can pinch-run him, I can play him virtually any position on the field. He’s been swinging the bat very well against left-handed pitching. He’s played around the field here; he’s familiar.

“I will use him off the bench for the most part when I need him late in games. He allows me to do just about anything off the bench depending on how I use the rest of the bench. He’s an answer. He’s a do-everything type of player in September that finds his way into a lot of games.”

The Astros also welcomed back left-handed reliever Joe Thatcher, whom the club designated for assignment July 21 to make room for rookie right-hander Vince Velasquez. Thatcher cleared waivers, re-signed with the Astros and accepted a minor league assignment. His return gives the club a third southpaw in the bullpen for the stretch run.

“Being able to retain Thatcher, we were very fortunate,” Hinch said. “He’s a major league pitcher who’s been through every scenario possible. So we’re very, very fortunate to have that type of experience, and the difficulty that left-handers have with him is real over the course of his career. I‘m happy to have him back.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-60

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker, 10-7, 4.53 ERA) at Astros (LHP Scott Kazmir, 7-9, 2.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tony Sipp remains sidelined by a back issue that developed during the road trip through New York and Minnesota. Sipp, who pitched last Wednesday against the Yankees, arrived at Target Field over the weekend complaining of discomfort. He is being monitored by the training staff and will be out for the remainder of the Seattle series.

--OF George Springer will continue his rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi through Thursday, at which time he will be re-evaluated for activation from the 15-day disabled list. Springer played his third game in right field for Corpus Christi on Tuesday night, and after a scheduled day off Wednesday, will serve as the designated hitter Thursday. He landed on the DL with a right wrist fracture on July 2.

--RHP Josh Fields was recalled from Double-A Corpus Christi after being optioned on Aug. 20, one day after his 30th birthday. Fields was sent as part of a bullpen squeeze, not due to poor production. He was 4-1 with a 2.20 ERA before being optioned, including 16 scoreless outings over his past 17 appearances.

--INF Jonathan Villar was recalled from Triple-A Fresno and will serve as a super utility/pinch runner off the bench. Villar, optioned to Fresno on June 9, hit .263 with one home run and seven RBIs before being sent down. In Triple-A, he hit .271 with five homers, 32 RBIs and 35 stolen bases in 70 games.

--LHP Joe Thatcher had his contract selected from Triple-A Fresno, and he provides the Astros a third left-hander in the bullpen. Thatcher was 1-3 with a 3.79 ERA in 36 games before being designated for assignment on July 21. He cleared waivers and re-signed with Houston, accepting an assignment to Fresno, where he posted a 1.04 ERA over nine appearances.

--RHP Jake Buchanan was designated for assignment to clear room for LHP Joe Thatcher on the Astros’ 40-man roster. Buchanan, 1-3 with a 4.06 ERA over parts of two seasons with the Astros, was an eight-round pick by Houston in the 2010 amateur draft. He went 5-4 with a 4.37 ERA with Triple-A Fresno over 29 games (including seven starts) this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Obviously, the character of this team is really good. We’ve done this before where we’ve fallen behind and come back and played. We will play a complete game in September. That shouldn’t be news to anybody.” -- Manager A.J. Hinch, after the Astros’ 7-5 loss to the Mariners on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tony Sipp (sore back) did not pitch Aug. 27-Sept. 1. He won’t return before Sept. 3.

--OF George Springer (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list July 2. He was cleared to begin baseball-related activities Aug. 14, and he took batting practice on the field Aug. 24-25. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi on Aug. 29. He will be re-evaluated Sept. 4.

--C Jason Castro (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 29.

--RHP Brad Peacock (bone spurs in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 12.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (right hip surgery in August 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15. He underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn hip labrum in early August.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Lance McCullers

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Chad Qualls

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Vince Velasquez

RHP Josh Fields

LHP Joe Thatcher

CATCHERS:

Hank Conger

Max Stassi

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Jed Lowrie

INF Luis Valbuena

INF Jonathan Villar

INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jake Marisnick

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Colby Rasmus

DH Evan Gattis