Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Upon claiming the third American League Pitcher of the Month honor of his breakout season, Houston Astros ace left-hander Dallas Keuchel responded with his usual mix of modesty and competitiveness.

While the race for the AL Cy Young Award is undoubtedly tight, Keuchel has earned the right to be called the front-runner. He followed Pitcher of the Month honors in April and May by going 4-1 with a 1.94 ERA over six starts in August. That Keuchel won’t spend much time focusing on the individual accolades reflects his macro-view focus.

”It’s not something I think about. It’s not something I ever think about,“ Keuchel said. ”I just like to pitch well every fifth day or sixth or seventh day now that we have the 47-man rotation. We’re all doing great, and we’re all striving for greatness.

“I was actually telling (Astros left-hander Scott) Kazmir that I was kind of jealous that he won in July. I think the whole staff has done a great job. I was looking at some of the August stats from the other guys -- (right-handers Scott) Feldman, (Collin) McHugh and (Mike) Fiers -- and they were just as good, if not better than me. I was very surprised.”

While Chicago White Sox left-hander Chris Sale, Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Chris Archer and Oakland A’s right-hander Sonny Gray own the stats to match Keuchel, their teams aren’t in the pennant chase. That leaves Keuchel to battle with Blue Jays left-hander David Price down the stretch, with Toronto in pursuit of the AL East title while the Astros chase the West crown. Of course, Keuchel won’t use September to create an individual campaign for the award. He has bigger team goals in mind.

“I’d much rather get a World Series ring than a Cy Young Award,” Keuchel said. “I‘m going to continue to strive for that, and I think everybody else is as well.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-61

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 6-8, 3.85 ERA) at Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 14-7, 3.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Preston Tucker was recalled from Triple-A Fresno, and he went 1-for-4 with an RBI single while batting seventh Wednesday. Tucker, who spent 10 days with Fresno, hit .152/.188/.304 with two home runs and two RBIs in 13 games for Houston last month before being optioned on Aug. 22.

--RHP Scott Feldman received an injection to offset irritation and inflammation in his right shoulder after an MRI exam Wednesday revealed no structural damage. Feldman, pulled in the third inning Tuesday night after complaining of shoulder discomfort, will miss at least one start.

--RHP Pat Neshek committed his first career error in the eighth inning, a throwing error that allowed Mariners C Jesus Sucre to reach following his sacrifice bunt. Neshek allowed two unearned runs due to his miscue. He was one of six active pitchers with at least 250 appearances who had not committed an error.

--CF Carlos Gomez extended his hitting streak to eight games with a leadoff double in the ninth inning. Gomez is one game shy of matching his season-best hitting streak. He is batting .323 (10-for-31) with three doubles and one home run during the current stretch.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “All in all just a very disappointing loss because we did have our own opportunities and a chance to win the series, and they just did more things correctly to win the series.” -- Manager A.J. Hinch, after the Astros’ 8-3 loss to the Mariners on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tony Sipp (sore back) did not pitch Aug. 27-Sept. 2. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Scott Feldman (right shoulder inflammation) left his Sept. 1 start due to the ailment. He underwent an MRI exam Sept. 2 that revealed no structural damage. He received an injection Sept. 2, and he will miss at least one start.

--OF George Springer (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list July 2. He was cleared to begin baseball-related activities Aug. 14, and he took batting practice on the field Aug. 24-25. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi on Aug. 29. He will be re-evaluated Sept. 4.

--C Jason Castro (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 29.

--RHP Brad Peacock (bone spurs in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 12.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (right hip surgery in August 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15. He underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn hip labrum in early August.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Lance McCullers

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Chad Qualls

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Vince Velasquez

RHP Josh Fields

LHP Joe Thatcher

CATCHERS:

Hank Conger

Max Stassi

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Jed Lowrie

INF Luis Valbuena

INF Jonathan Villar

INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jake Marisnick

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Colby Rasmus

DH Evan Gattis

OF Preston Tucker