Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Dynamic Astros right fielder George Springer returned to the lineup for the first time since suffering a right wrist fracture on July 1 and, immediately, was greeted with questions regarding his health.

The queries were understandable. Springer had his breakout rookie season cut short by a quad injury, and after missing seven games in May with a concussion, was sidelined for 53 games through Wednesday. His greeted his return with the usual talk of max effort and reckless abandon.

“You just go out and play,” Springer said. “Obviously now I got cleared to play so I‘m going to go out there and play and there’s going to be no hesitations. If I have to hit the wall I will. If I have to slide head first with this hand I will so I‘m not going to hesitate.”

Astros manager A.J. Hinch inserted Springer back atop the order, bumping second baseman Jose Altuve to the two-hole. Altuve matched the franchise record of 45 hits in August batting leadoff, and the Astros are 52-42 with Altuve hitting first. And while they improved to just 19-17 with Springer atop the order, his presence there provides the Astros a different punch given his power, speed and patience.

“I understand that all I have to do is get to first base with arguably one of the best hitters in the league up behind me,” Springer said of Altuve. “I know that if I get to first base for him hopefully it’s a snowball effect.”

Said Hinch: “Our offense functioned very well with him (Springer) at the top. There’s no argument in wanting to get more baserunners on base in front of Altuve and (rookie shortstop Carlos) Correa. He’s a dynamic player. Our lineup looks the best with him at the top.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-61

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Ervin Santana, 3-4, 5.40 ERA) at Astros (RHP Lance McCullers, 5-5, 3.21 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Collin McHugh became the third pitcher in the American League to reach 15 wins on the season, joining teammate Dallas Keuchel (16) and Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez (15). The last time the Astros had two 15-game winners in one season was 2005: RHP Roy Oswalt (20-12) and LHP Andy Pettitte (17-9).

--C Hank Conger matched his career high with five RBIs and hit his second career grand slam in the fourth inning off Twins RHP Mike Pelfrey. He became the third Houston catcher with two grand slams in a single season, joining Tony Eusebio (1995) and Mark Bailey (1985). Houston now has multiple catchers with double-digit homers for the first time in club history. Jason Castro has hit 11 home runs this season.

--3B Jed Lowrie has his second three-hit game of the season and first since April 22 at Seattle. Following an 0-for-28 slump he’s now riding a four-game hitting streak and is batting .571 (8-for-14) with four doubles and three multi-hit games in that stretch. He finished 3-for-3 with two runs.

--RF George Springer made his first start since July 1 and finished 1-for-4 with a run scored. Springer missed 53 games with a right wrist fracture and, including the seven games his missed with a concussion in May, the Astros improved to 46-29 with Springer in the lineup.

--RHP Michael Feliz was recalled from Double-A Corpus Christi. He had been optioned to Corpus Christi on Sept. 2 to make room for RHP Dan Straily. Feliz was 7-4 with a 2.83 ERA in 23 games combined with the Hooks and Class A Lancaster.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve had a lot of guys contribute with the homer this year and I think it’s a big reason why we are where we are. We’ve gotten production from every slot in the order.” -- Manager A.J. Hinch, after the Astros’ 8-0 victory over the Twins Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF George Springer (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list July 2. He was cleared to begin baseball-related activities Aug. 14, and he took batting practice on the field Aug. 24-25. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi on Aug. 29. He was activated Sept. 4.

--LHP Tony Sipp (sore back) did not pitch Aug. 27-Sept. 4. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Scott Feldman (right shoulder inflammation) left his Sept. 1 start due to the ailment. He underwent an MRI exam Sept. 2 that revealed no structural damage. He received an injection Sept. 2, and he will miss at least one start.

--C Jason Castro (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 29.

--RHP Brad Peacock (bone spurs in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 12.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (right hip surgery in August 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15. He underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn hip labrum in early August.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Lance McCullers

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Chad Qualls

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Vince Velasquez

RHP Josh Fields

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Michael Feliz

CATCHERS:

Hank Conger

Max Stassi

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Jed Lowrie

INF Luis Valbuena

INF Jonathan Villar

INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jake Marisnick

CF Carlos Gomez

RF George Springer

RF Colby Rasmus

DH Evan Gattis

OF Preston Tucker