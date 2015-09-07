Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- What was set to become the first meeting between the top two picks of the 2012 amateur draft never materialized two weekends ago in Minnesota. But this weekend at Minute Maid Park, Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa and Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton were healthy and put their abundant talent on display.

Buxton finished just 1-for-6 with a run scored while playing the final two games of the series, but that one hit showcased his incredible speed and set the stage for the Twins to pull even against Astros right-hander Lance McCullers on Saturday night. Buxton hustled his way into a double and later scored, and then preserved the 3-2 victory with a dazzling catch with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth inning.

While his offense has been slow to come around -- Buxton is batting just .188/.228/.260 over 26 games -- his ability to influence the game elsewhere resonates.

“He’s a smart young man, he’s very coachable,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said of Buxton. “I haven’t had to repeat much information to him through the years. He kind of tries to apply things rather quickly. He’s adapting here. There’s always a little bit of an adjustment period, especially offensively when you get up here. He understands he can do things on the bases, he can do things defensively. Hopefully the offense will begin to follow suit.”

Correa closed the series 5-for-12 with an RBI and showcased his usually sound defense at shortstop. With a .282/.348/.509 line plus 16 home runs and 46 RBIs in 74 games, Correa is closing in on American League Rookie of the Year honors. But what impresses beyond his numbers is his willingness to embrace all that comes with superstardom, even at the tender age of 20.

”He really embraces being that type of fixture in an organization at an early age,“ Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. ”With Buxton, watching his athleticism you can see why he was drafted so high, why he was considered I‘m sure by us as the first overall pick that particular year.

“Very dynamic players that are on the field at the same time and they are arriving in the big leagues with all this fanfare, all this attention but most importantly all this ability to impact games. And they’re showcasing it.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 75-62

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Mike Fiers, 7-9, 3.54 ERA) at Athletics (LHP Felix Doubront, 2-1, 3.99 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Dallas Keuchel won his American League-leading 17th game, becoming the first 17-game winner for Houston since RHP Roy Oswalt in 2008. Keuchel improved to 13-0 at home this season, tying the major league record for consecutive home wins to open a season. His 14 consecutive home wins are a franchise record.

--3B Jed Lowrie hit his second career grand slam with two outs in the seventh inning off Twins RHP Trevor May. It was the Astros’ fourth grand slam this season and second of the series. Lowrie hit his first grand slam on Oct. 4, 2009, against Cleveland. His four RBIs matched his career high, something he has accomplished seven times.

--2B Jose Altuve finished 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI, recording his 18th three-hit game this season, a total that leads the American League. It also marked his third multi-double game this season and first since June 25 against the Yankees.

--CF Carlos Gomez recorded his sixth multi-hit game with the Astros, finishing 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs scored. Over his last 11 games Gomez is batting .310 (13-for-42) with four doubles after hitting .181 (15-for-83) over his first 22 games with the Astros.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It just felt like a lot of pent-up emotion. That game, nothing was really happening, we were not hitting the ball very hard, and (when) we got the opportunity, I think everybody took a big sigh of relief and had a lot of fun.” -- Astros 3B Jed Lowrie, who hit his second career grand slam with two outs in the seventh inning in a win vs. Minnesota on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tony Sipp (sore back) did not pitch Aug. 27-Sept. 4. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Scott Feldman (right shoulder inflammation) left his Sept. 1 start due to the ailment. He underwent an MRI exam Sept. 2 that revealed no structural damage. He received an injection Sept. 2 and did not respond well to a throwing session Sept. 5, prompting team officials to schedule a meeting to discuss the next course of action.

--C Jason Castro (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 29.

--RHP Brad Peacock (bone spurs in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 12.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (right hip surgery in August 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15. He underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn hip labrum in early August.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Lance McCullers

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Chad Qualls

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Vince Velasquez

RHP Josh Fields

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Michael Feliz

CATCHERS:

Hank Conger

Max Stassi

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Jed Lowrie

INF Luis Valbuena

INF Jonathan Villar

INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jake Marisnick

CF Carlos Gomez

RF George Springer

RF Colby Rasmus

DH Evan Gattis

OF Preston Tucker