Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Houston Astros owned a 5 1/2-game lead in the American League West on Aug. 26 after beating the New York Yankees 6-2.

After going 4-7 and opening their 10-game road trip with back-to-back losses to the last-place Oakland A‘s, Houston’s lead is down to one game over the Texas Rangers.

The Astros suffered a 4-0 loss Tuesday night at the O.co Coliseum as A’s ace Sonny Gray outdueled Astros left-hander Scott Kazmir, his close friend and former teammate.

“It’s always frustrating losing games, especially at a time like this when we really need to take care of business,” Kazmir said. “You have to stay positive. Trust what’s gotten us here this entire year and we’ll be just fine. We can’t let a game like this really bother us and we can’t let it carry on for tomorrow’s game and the series ahead of that.”

Kazmir (7-10) gave up four runs on seven hits, including a three-run homer to rookie first baseman Mark Canha and a solo shot to rookie center fielder Billy Burns, over six innings. He struck out three and walked two. Kazmir fell to 2-5 in nine starts with the Astros.

Gray (13-7) gave up five hits and snapped his season-high three-game losing streak. He struck out four, walked two.

The Astros (75-64) fell to 27-40 on the road and lost at the Coliseum for the fifth consecutive time.

“It’s crunch time here in September,” Astros catcher Hank Conger said. “Everyone keeps talking, we’re a playoff team. We got to start showing it. We got to start bearing down and be able to at least put together better at -bats than what I did today.”

The Astros had the bases loaded with one out in the second inning, but Gray struck out Conger and retired left fielder Jake Marisnick on a pop fly in foul territory.

”We have a game tomorrow,“ Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. ”You tell them this is an opportunity to play tomorrow. We’re not going to carry any baggage with us. I think the drama surrounding multiple losses in a row certainly hurts. Our guys know what’s at stake. Our guys are ready to play.

“We’re going to show up the next day like we do after every loss. We have a great opportunity to get out of here with a win tomorrow.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 75-63

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 15-7, 3.75 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Aaron Brooks, 1-2, 6.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Scott Kazmir (7-10) gave up four runs on seven hits, including two home runs, over six innings in a 4-0 loss to Oakland. He struck out three and walked two. Kazmir faced the A’s for the first time since they traded him on July 23 to Houston for a pair of prospects. He squared off against RHP Sonny Gray, his close friend and a young pitcher he mentored in 2014 and much of this season with the A‘s. Kazmir fell to 2-5 in nine starts with the Astros.

--CF Carlos Gomez went 1-for-4 with a double Tuesday night in a 4-0 loss to Oakland. He has hit safely in 12 of his past 13 games. He’s batting .314 with six doubles, one home run and six RBIs over that span.

--LHP Tony Sipp (sore back), who has not pitched since Aug. 26, has played catch pain-free two straight days and will throw a bullpen session Wednesday or Thursday in Houston, manager A.J. Hinch said Tuesday. ”It’s getting better,“ Hinch said of Sipp’s back. He’s played catch a couple days in a row and now we’re going to get him off a slope to see if he continues to be pain free. So that’s a good sign for us. He should throw in the next day or two.”

--C Jason Castro (strained right quad), who has been on the disabled list since Aug. 29, has been running on a treadmill and hitting in Houston and might catch injured LHP Tony Sipp’s upcoming bullpen session, Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. Castro and Sipp will join the team and continue their rehab work during Houston’s three-game series against the Angels in Anaheim, which begins Friday. “He’s going to join us in Anaheim to do a little more aggressive baseball activity,” Hinch said of Castro. “We’re going to try to get him behind the plate in Houston to catch Tony.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s always frustrating losing games, especially at a time like this when we really need to take care of business. You have to stay positive. Trust what’s gotten us here this entire year, and we’ll be just fine. We can’t let a game like this really bother us, and we can’t let it carry on for tomorrow’s game and the series ahead of that.” -- Astros LHP Scott Kazmir, after a loss to Oakland on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Jason Castro (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 29. As of Sept. 8, he was running on a treadmill and hitting. He will rejoin the Astros sometime Sept. 11-13.

--LHP Tony Sipp (sore back) did not pitch Aug. 27-Sept. 8. He has played catch and will throw a bullpen session Sept. 9 or 10. Sipp will continue his rehab program Sept. 11-13.

--RHP Scott Feldman (right shoulder inflammation) left his Sept. 1 start due to the ailment. He underwent an MRI exam Sept. 2 that revealed no structural damage. He received an injection Sept. 2 and did not respond well to a throwing session Sept. 5, prompting team officials to schedule a meeting to discuss the next course of action.

--RHP Brad Peacock (bone spurs in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 12.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (right hip surgery in August 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15. He underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn hip labrum in early August.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Lance McCullers

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Chad Qualls

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Vince Velasquez

RHP Josh Fields

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Michael Feliz

CATCHERS:

Hank Conger

Max Stassi

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Jed Lowrie

INF Luis Valbuena

INF Jonathan Villar

INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jake Marisnick

CF Carlos Gomez

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Colby Rasmus

OF Preston Tucker