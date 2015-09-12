Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Houston Astros starter Scott Feldman will miss the rest of the season because of a sprained right shoulder.

Feldman had to leave the game Sept. 1 against Seattle because of discomfort in the shoulder, and he later had two cortisone shots. When the shoulder didn’t improve, an MRI exam was ordered, which revealed the sprain.

Feldman was one of the Astros’ better starters in August, going 1-0 with a 1.33 ERA in four starts. He gave up just four runs and 24 hits in 27 innings during the month.

“It was a bummer to get that news,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “I feel bad for Scott, feel bad for our team. He’s coming off such a great month, and he’s just not healthy.”

Fortunately for the Astros, they have depth in the starting rotation. In fact, they went with a six-man rotation during August in an effort to alleviate wear and tear on their pitchers late in the season.

Now, they will simply go with a five-man rotation of Dallas Keuchel, Collin McHugh, Lance McCullers, Scott Kazmir and Mike Fiers. Hinch said if the Astros do need to find another starter, it likely would be either Vince Velasquez or Michael Feliz.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-65

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Lance McCullers, 5-5, 3.07 ERA) at Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 8-9, 3.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Lance McCullers will start Saturday against the Angels. McCullers has faced the Angels twice in his career, both starts this season. He is 1-1 with a 1.38 ERA against them.

--2B Jose Altuve’s double in the first inning Friday against the Angels was the 800th hit of his career. He reached 800 hits faster than any player in Astros history (647 games). The previous fastest to 800 was Cesar Cedeno, who did it in 707 games.

--RHP Scott Feldman was diagnosed with a sprained right shoulder and will miss the rest of the season. Feldman had an MRI exam Thursday, which revealed the injury. He last pitched Sept. 1, leaving the game with shoulder discomfort. After a couple of cortisone shots didn’t solve the problem, the MRI was ordered. He finished the season 5-5 with a 3.90 ERA in 18 starts.

--LHP Dallas Keuchel gave up three runs on five hits and two walks in six innings, getting the loss against the Angels on Friday. All three runs Keuchel allowed were unearned the result of an error Keuchel made on a high chopper hit back to him with two on and two out in the second inning. Instead of getting the third out, Keuchel faced a bases loaded situation. The Angels scored the first run on a wild pitch and two more on a single by RF Kole Calhoun. “I was surprised by a couple of things that are uncharacteristic of him,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said of Keuchel. “A few walks, obviously the misplay in the second. It’s rare to watch him struggle with his command a little bit. I don’t know what happened on the chopper, he could have lost it in the lights, but it came back to haunt us.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We swing hard, we’re very aggressive. You can always look back and wish that he had to work a little bit more, but that’s revisionist history.” -- Astros manager A.J. Hinch, after a loss Friday.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tony Sipp (sore back) did not pitch Aug. 27-Sept. 9. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 9. Sipp will rejoin the Astros and continue his rehab program during the weekend of Sept. 11-13.

--C Jason Castro (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 29. As of Aug. Sept. 8 he was running on a treadmill and hitting. He caught a pain-free bullpen session Sept. 9, and he will rejoin the Astros for more intense baseball activities Sept. 11-13.

--RHP Scott Feldman (right shoulder sprain) left his Sept. 1 start due to the ailment. He underwent an MRI exam Sept. 2 that revealed no structural damage. He received an injection Sept. 2 and did not respond well to a throwing session Sept. 5, prompting team officials to schedule a meeting to discuss the next course of action. Feldman was examined by doctors Sept. 8 was diagnosed with a sprained right shoulder and will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Brad Peacock (bone spurs in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 12.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (right hip surgery in August 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15. He underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn hip labrum in early August.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Lance McCullers

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Chad Qualls

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Vince Velasquez

RHP Josh Fields

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Michael Feliz

CATCHERS:

Hank Conger

Max Stassi

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Jed Lowrie

INF Luis Valbuena

INF Jonathan Villar

INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jake Marisnick

CF Carlos Gomez

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Colby Rasmus

OF Preston Tucker