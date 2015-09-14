Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- After one of their most dramatic wins of the season, the Houston Astros will face their closest rivals for the American League West championship in perhaps their biggest series of the year.

The Astros will play the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington in a four-game series starting Monday night. Houston leads second-place Texas by 1 1/2 games with 19 to play.

“You get the chance to control your own destiny,” infielder Jed Lowrie said. “That’s what this time of year is all about, especially when you’re in the position we’re in.”

But the Astros would have found themselves in a worse position without Lowrie’s pinch-hit home run in the top of the ninth inning Sunday. That homer, a three-run drive, led a five-run rally that gave Houston a 5-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Increasing that victory’s importance was the Rangers’ simultaneous 12-4 rout of the Oakland Athletics.

“We needed it,” said Astros right-hander Luke Gregerson, who earned his 27th save. “A half a game makes all the difference.”

After starting left-hander Scott Kazmir against the Rangers on Monday night, Houston will follow with right-hander Collin McHugh, left-hander Dallas Keuchel and right-hander Lance McCullers, respectively.

The Astros, who will play the Rangers seven more times this season, have had trouble with their state rivals. Texas has swept the Astros twice this season and owns an 8-4 record in head-to-head competition.

Houston manager A.J. Hinch believes Sunday’s dramatic win against the Angels will play a significant role.

“It’s tough to play at that park,” Hinch said of Globe Life Park. “We need to play good baseball. But I like the momentum carrying us out of this game.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 77-66

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Astros (LHP Scott Kazmir, 7-10, 2.63 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Cole Hamels, 3-1, 4.07 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Carlos Gomez was scratched from the lineup at the last minute Sunday because of discomfort in one of the intercostal muscles on the left side of his chest. The intercostal muscles lie between the ribs and help with breathing. Manager A.J. Hinch said Gomez will be examined in Houston on Monday and will not be in the starting lineup for that night’s game against the Rangers.

--RHP Mike Fiers surrendered three home runs in a game for the first time as a member of the Astros. Fiers allowed Angels 1B C.J. Cron to hit two solo homers and CF Mike Trout to add one. Nevertheless, Fiers retired 14 of 15 batters between the second and sixth innings. He also conceded no walks, scattered six hits and amassed eight strikeouts in his seven innings. Fiers allowed a career-high four home runs on Sept. 30, 2012, while pitching for the Brewers. Fiers received no decision Sunday in the Astros’ 5-3 win over the Angels.

--LHP Tony Sipp made his first appearance since Aug. 26 on Sunday. Sipp struck out the only batter he faced in the eighth inning during the Astros’ 5-3 win over the Angels. The left-hander, who rejoined the team Friday, missed time because of a stiff lower back, though he never went on the disabled list.

--2B Jose Altuve remained fifth in the American League batting race after the Astros’ 5-3 win over the Angels on Sunday. Altuve went 2-for-4, hit a double, drove in a run, scored another and walked to raise his average to .313. The Venezuelan has four doubles in four games, tying a personal career best.

--RF George Springer has reached base in all eight games since being activated from the disabled list Sept. 4. Springer went 3-for-4 with a triple and a run Sunday in the Astros’ 5-3 win over the Angels. Springer, who reached base in five successive games before breaking his right wrist, extended his on-base streak to 13 games.

--INF Jed Lowrie hit a three-run home run as a pinch hitter in the top of the ninth inning Sunday to give the Astros a 5-3 win over the Angels. In close-and-late situations, Lowrie is batting .500 (13-for-26) with four homers, three doubles and 12 RBIs. Lowrie used his ninth home run of the season to break an 0-for-17 slump.

--LHP Scott Kazmir hopes to reverse a frustrating trend Monday night against the Rangers. In his past seven games, he allowed 19 earned runs, 45 hits and 13 walks in 40 innings while getting just 13 strikeouts and dropping five of six decisions. Kazmir’s ERA has risen from 2.38 to 2.63 during his tenure with Houston, which acquired him July 23 from Oakland.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You’re down to your last strike and you’ve got fans chanting, ‘Sweep.’ To put up a five spot, I think, is about as dramatic a change of momentum as you’re going to see.” -- PH Jed Lowrie, whose three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning capped a five-run rally that gave the Astros a 5-3 win over the Angels.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Carlos Gomez (left intercostal muscle soreness) did not play Sept. 13, and he won’t start Sept. 14.

--LHP Tony Sipp (sore back) did not pitch Aug. 27-Sept. 12. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 9, and he returned to action Sept. 13.

--C Jason Castro (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 29. As of Sept. 8, he was running on a treadmill and hitting. He caught a pain-free bullpen session Sept. 9, and he could be activated in mid-September.

--RHP Scott Feldman (sprained right shoulder) left his Sept. 1 start due to the ailment. He underwent an MRI exam Sept. 2 that revealed no structural damage. He received an injection Sept. 2 and did not respond well to a throwing session Sept. 5, prompting team officials to schedule a meeting to discuss the next course of action. Feldman was examined by doctors Sept. 8, and he was diagnosed with a season-ending sprain.

--RHP Brad Peacock (bone spurs in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 12.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (right hip surgery in August 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15. He underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn hip labrum in early August.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Lance McCullers

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Chad Qualls

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Vince Velasquez

RHP Josh Fields

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Michael Feliz

CATCHERS:

Hank Conger

Max Stassi

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Jed Lowrie

INF Luis Valbuena

INF Jonathan Villar

INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jake Marisnick

CF Carlos Gomez

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Colby Rasmus

OF Preston Tucker