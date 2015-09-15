Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Houston Astros starting center fielder Carlos Gomez did not play Monday in the opener of a critical four-game series at Texas.

Gomez flew back to Texas from Anaheim, Calif., on Sunday after experiencing discomfort in his left side during batting practice.

Team doctors diagnosed Gomez with a mild intercostal strain, and he was scheduled to fly to Arlington on Monday night.

Gomez is hitting .234 with four home runs and 13 RBIs in 38 games for Houston.

“He’s a little sore,” manager A.J. Hinch said Monday before the Astros’ 5-3 loss to the Rangers. “The last round of (batting practice on Sunday), he came up a little sore, came inside, told us that had a little bit of intercostal soreness.”

Gomez’s availability for the Rangers series is uncertain.

“It feels sore,” Gomez told reporters in California. “I never have oblique injury in the past, so I don’t know if it’s normal to feel like that or feel so good or bad. So we go and have an MRI and see exactly what it is.”

Gomez has been a fixture in the lineup since coming over from Milwaukee in a July trade.

“Losing Gomez for any stretch is not ideal,” Hinch said.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 77-67

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 16-7, 3.89 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Derek Holland, 3-2, 3.13 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Jed Lowrie left Monday’s game in the fifth inning with a left shin contusion. X-rays were negative.

--C Jason Castro (strained right quad) hopes to play in Texas series. He has done some work catching bullpen sessions, and he could be activated from the disabled list any day.

--INF Marwin Gonzalez (swollen left index finger) did not play Monday. He is considered day-to-day.

--RHP Collin McHugh, who starts the second game of the Texas series Tuesday, is going for his fourth consecutive win. He is 2-0 in two starts against the Rangers this season with a 1.50 ERA, having allowed two earned runs in 12 innings. His is 3-0 against Texas in his career.

--OF George Springer is Astros’ nominee for the 2015 Roberto Clemente Award, given annually to the major-leaguer who best represents the game through positive contributions on and off the field, recognizing sportsmanship and community involvement. Springer is a spokesperson for the Stuttering Association for the Young.

--INF Matt E. Duffy, not to be confused with Giants 3B Matt M. Duffy, had his contract purchased from Triple-A Fresno. The Astros’ Duffy, 26, was the Pacific Coast League MVP after leading Fresno in hits, doubles and total bases. He started 74 games at third base, 29 at first base, and 23 at designated hitter and hit .294/.366/.484 with 20 homers and 104 RBIs in 127 games. Duffy has no major league experience.

--RHP Scott Feldman was placed on the 60-day disabled list Monday, clearing a spot on the Astros’ 40-man roster for INF Matt E. Duffy. Feldman, who hasn’t pitched since Sept. 1, was diagnosed with a season-ending sprained right shoulder last week.

--LHP Scott Kazmir posted his second quality start in his past four outings. He held the Rangers to three runs (two earned) in seven innings. Kazmir is 2-1 with a 1.60 ERA in five starts against Texas this season, posting quality starts in four of five outings.

--2B Jose Altuve went 2-for-5 with a first-inning homer, extending his hitting streak to five games. It marks his eighth hitting streak of at least five games in 2015, with a long of 14. He is batting .409 (9-for-22) during the current streak and is 55-for-149 (.369) over his past 35 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They hit some pretty opportunistic homers tonight.” -- Houston manager A.J. Hinch, on the Rangers, who got a pair of two-run homers Monday in a 5-3 win over the Astros.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Jed Lowrie (left shin contusion) left the Sept. 14 game. X-rays were negative.

--OF Carlos Gomez (left intercostal strain) did not play Sept. 13-14. He might not return before Sept. 18.

--INF Marwin Gonzalez (swollen left index finger) did not play Sept. 14. He is day-to-day.

--C Jason Castro (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 29. As of Sept. 8, he was running on a treadmill and hitting. He caught a pain-free bullpen session Sept. 9, and he could be activated in mid-September.

--RHP Scott Feldman (sprained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 14. He is out for the season.

--RHP Brad Peacock (bone spurs in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 12.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (right hip surgery in August 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15. He underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn hip labrum in early August.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Lance McCullers

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Chad Qualls

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Vince Velasquez

RHP Josh Fields

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Michael Feliz

CATCHERS:

Hank Conger

Max Stassi

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Jed Lowrie

INF Luis Valbuena

INF Jonathan Villar

INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Matt Duffy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jake Marisnick

CF Carlos Gomez

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Colby Rasmus

OF Preston Tucker