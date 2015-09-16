Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The tiebreaking home run Will Harris allowed to Texas designated hitter Prince Fielder in the first game of the Astros’ critical four-game series against the Rangers didn’t shake the confidence Houston manager A.J. Hinch has in his right-handed reliever.

The blast was, however, the second game-winning homer Harris allowed in three games. Still, Hinch had no qualms about calling on Harris with the game on the line again Tuesday.

With the score 5-5, Astros left-hander Oliver Perez gave up a leadoff single to Fielder in the bottom of the ninth.

Harris entered, and he gave up a single to third baseman Adrian Beltre that moved pinch runner Drew Stubbs to third base. First baseman Mitch Moreland followed with a sacrifice fly that gave the Rangers a 6-5 lead -- and their first lead in the division all season.

“We asked a lot out of our bullpen today,” Hinch said. “Hard-fought game on both sides. Tough one to lose. Our guys battled. We battled on both sides of the ball. Proud of our guys for coming back after the four-spot in the first by them. The bullpen was almost perfect.”

Moreland said, “I was just trying to get something in the outfield. He’s a tough pitcher. You have to tip your cap to Prince getting it going.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 77-68

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 17-7, 2.22 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Martin Perez, 2-5, 5.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Jed Lowrie sat out Tuesday after leaving the Monday game with a left shin contusion. X-rays were negative, and he is day-to-day.

--CF Carlos Gomez (mild intercostal strain) has no timetable set for his return. He missed his third game in a row Tuesday.

--LHP Dallas Keuchel is coming off his only loss since Aug. 7 going into his Wednesday start at Texas. He gave three runs (none earned) in a 3-2 loss to the Angels on Friday. Before that, he won five consecutive starts, pitching at least seven innings in each game. Keuchel is tied for the AL lead in wins (17) and is the leader in ERA (2.22).

--RHP Collin McHugh took a no-decision despite allowing five earned runs in 3 2/3 innings. He has a 10.00 ERA in his past two starts to raise his season ERA from 3.75 to 4.05. He had won each of his first three career starts vs. Texas before Tuesday.

--DH Evan Gattis posted his 22nd multi-RBI game of the year Tuesday. It marked just the fourth time Houston lost when Gattis had multiple RBIs, with all four defeats on the road.

--RF George Springer went 1-for-4 Tuesday and was hit by a pitch. He has reached base safely in all 10 games since his return from the disabled list.

--C Hank Conger, who entered play Tuesday with a .213 batting average, went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run. He raised his average six points. The double was his 10th of the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We have some work to do.” -- Manager A.J. Hinch, after the Astros dropped their second in a row to the Rangers on Tuesday and fell out of first place in the American League West.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Jed Lowrie (left shin contusion) left the Sept. 14 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 15. X-rays were negative, and he is day-to-day.

--OF Carlos Gomez (left intercostal strain) did not play Sept. 13-15. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--INF Marwin Gonzalez (swollen left index finger) did not play Sept. 14-15. He is day-to-day.

--C Jason Castro (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 29. As of Sept. 8, he was running on a treadmill and hitting. He caught a pain-free bullpen session Sept. 9, and he could be activated in mid-September.

--RHP Scott Feldman (sprained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 14. He is out for the season.

--RHP Brad Peacock (bone spurs in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 12.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (right hip surgery in August 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15. He underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn hip labrum in early August.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Lance McCullers

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Chad Qualls

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Vince Velasquez

RHP Josh Fields

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Michael Feliz

CATCHERS:

Hank Conger

Max Stassi

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Jed Lowrie

INF Luis Valbuena

INF Jonathan Villar

INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Matt Duffy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jake Marisnick

CF Carlos Gomez

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Colby Rasmus

OF Preston Tucker