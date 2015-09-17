Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Houston Astros have leaned heavily on their bullpen in the series against the Texas Rangers and will now have to make do without the most important piece.

Closer Luke Gregerson, who has 27 saves, left the team to be with his expectant wife. That puts a big hole in a bullpen that used three relievers in Monday’s series opener and seven Tuesday before getting by with just Michael Feliz in the 14-3 blowout Wednesday.

And now they are without Gregerson for an unknown amount of time.

“I’ve very supportive and I hope things go well in the next 24 hours,” Houston manager A.J. Hinch. “From our bullpen point we’ll have to figure it out and go as is.”

Without Gregerson, the Astros have nine relievers in the bullpen. While plenty of them have seen a lot of work recently, Hinch said it’s too late in the season and the stakes are too high to be worried about workloads.

“I get asked a lot about availability during the course of the season,” Hinch said. “It’s not as applicable in September. I’ll extend guys further than I would when you’re trying to build endurance over the course of the season. I’ve got guys available. We’ll match up the best we can.”

The workload hasn’t impacted the numbers for the relief staff too much. Despite getting tagged with the losses in the first two games of the series, Houston still has the second best bullpen ERA in the American League (2.95).

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 77-69

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Astros (RHP Lance McCullers, 5-5, 3.10 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 15-8, 4.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Carlos Gomez was out of the lineup for a fourth-consecutive game Wednesday with intercostal discomfort. While Gomez said he wants to be in the lineup with the Astros in the midst of a playoff hunt, manager A.J. Hinch doesn’t want to push the matter. “It’s more we just need him to be healthy,” Hinch said. “I appreciated he wants to play, he wants to try. There’s great risk in trying too soon, and risking losing the next 17 games, as opposed to the next one, two, three, something like that.”

--C Jason Castro’s September debut could come as early as Thursday. Castro went on the disabled list with a strained right quad Aug. 29. He caught a bullpen Wednesday. “We have a shot tomorrow, if not tomorrow, then Friday,” manager A.J. Hinch said. “He’s doing very, very well. The running is going to be a test for him. I‘m not sure we’re really going to know until it’s a game situation and he hits a ball into the gap and has to go home to second.”

--LHP Dallas Keuchel had the wrong kind of career night Wednesday against Texas. Keuchel, who came into the game with a 2.22 ERA, allowed a career high nine runs in his 4 2/3 innings. He hadn’t allowed seven in a game since Sept 29, 2012. The three home runs allowed by Keuchel also matched a career high. Keuchel also saw his run of 40-straight starts of at least six innings pitched come to an end. “I knew they were going to be aggressive,” Keuchel said. “I thought I made a few quality pitches there, but they put some good swings on some two-seams early. Kind of got me in a hole. I was trying to be aggressive to their aggressiveness, and took that battle.”

--DH Evan Gattis has played well in the series despite the Houston struggles. He had three hits and two RBI Wednesday. He’s now had hits in each of the three games of the series to raise his average to .240.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Our guys are very well aware of where we on in the calendar and what we need to do to make things better. We’ve come this far. We’ve earned it. We’re still having a good time, we’re just not enjoying the defeats, but we have some time to correct it and salvage a game tomorrow.” -- Houston manager A.J. Hinch after his team’s 14-3 loss to Texas on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Jason Castro (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 29. As of Sept. 8, he was running on a treadmill and hitting. He caught a pain-free bullpen session Sept. 9 and Sept. 16. He could play Sept. 17.

--3B Jed Lowrie (left shin contusion) left the Sept. 14 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 15-6. X-rays were negative, and he is day-to-day.

--OF Carlos Gomez (left intercostal strain) did not play Sept. 13-16. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Scott Feldman (sprained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 14. He is out for the season.

--RHP Brad Peacock (bone spurs in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 12.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (right hip surgery in August 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15. He underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn hip labrum in early August.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Lance McCullers

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Chad Qualls

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Vince Velasquez

RHP Josh Fields

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Michael Feliz

CATCHERS:

Hank Conger

Max Stassi

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Jed Lowrie

INF Luis Valbuena

INF Jonathan Villar

INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Matt Duffy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jake Marisnick

CF Carlos Gomez

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Colby Rasmus

OF Preston Tucker