Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON -- After a season-long, 11-day, 10-game road trip in which they went just 2-8, the Astros are hoping to regroup in Houston for a nine-game homestand beginning Friday.

The Astros entered the road trip against the A‘s, Angels and Rangers with a three-game lead in the American League West but return home 2.5 games behind the Rangers.

Fortunately for the Astros, their home record of 48-24 is the best in the AL and they have won 24 of their last 32 games and 40 of 55 at Minute Maid Park.

“We’ll need to make and adjustments at home and find ways to win,” manager A.J. Hinch said.

The Astros will play at home as a second-place team for the first time since July 26, when they trailed the then-division leading Angels by a game.

After the three-game series against the A‘s, the Astros will host the Angels and Rangers for three games each.

“We’ll see (the Rangers) in a week at our place and we’ve got plenty of baseball left,” Hinch said. “It’s not a good feeling going home getting beat up like this, but these games are over. There’s really nothing we can do other than learn from it, be a little more tough-minded and get home in front of our fans and play our brand of baseball that we’ve been accustomed to for five-plus months.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 77-69

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Athletics (LHP Felix Doubront, 3-2, 4.99 ERA) at Astros (RHP Mike Fiers, 7-10, 3.67 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Fiers will make his seventh start of 2015 for the Astros on Friday night against the A‘s. Fiers pitched seven innings in a no-decision in Anaheim in his last start, allowing three runs on six hits. Since the Astros acquired him from the Brewers along with Carlos Gomez on July 30, Fiers has a 3.07 ERA and .194 opponents’ batting average.

--RHP Lance McCullers allowed three earned runs Thursday, marking the fifth consecutive outing in which he has allowed three or fewer earned runs. He has given up three or fewer earned runs in 17 of 19 starts this season. “I feel like I put my best foot forward,” he said.

--SS Carlos Correa hit his 19th double of the season to start Thursday’s game. His 19 doubles are tied for second among American League rookies this season, and his 24th multi-hit performance of the season Thursday is the fifth-best among AL rookies.

--DH Evan Gattis has hits in four consecutive games and six of his last seven games. Gattis was one of the few Astros who consistently hit against the Rangers in the four-game sweep; he was 6-for-17 with a double, a homer and five RBI during the series.

--C Jason Castro was activated Thursday. He had been on the disabled list since Aug. 29 with a right quadriceps strain.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Carlos Gomez (left intercostal strain) did not play Sept. 13-17. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Jason Castro (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 29. As of Sept. 8, he was running on a treadmill and hitting. He caught pain-free bullpen sessions Sept. 9 and Sept. 16. He was activated Sept. 17.

--RHP Scott Feldman (sprained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 14. He is out for the season.

--RHP Brad Peacock (bone spurs in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 12.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (right hip surgery in August 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15. He underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn hip labrum in early August.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Lance McCullers

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Chad Qualls

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Vince Velasquez

RHP Josh Fields

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Michael Feliz

CATCHERS:

Hank Conger

Max Stassi

Jason Castro

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Jed Lowrie

INF Luis Valbuena

INF Jonathan Villar

INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Matt Duffy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jake Marisnick

CF Carlos Gomez

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Colby Rasmus

OF Preston Tucker