Houston Astros - TeamReport

HOUSTON -- Before the comforts of home failed to slow their downward spiral, the Astros spoke of rebounding from a disappointing 10-game road trip that saw them record just two wins while surrendering first place in the American League West.

The Astros opened their three-game series with the Athletics, and a nine-game homestand against AL West foes; they are 48-24 at Minute Maid Park, the best record in the league. Their prolonged struggles away from home left them hopeful of a rebound starting against the Athletics, but the Astros dropped a 4-3 decision, doing just enough to lose once again.

”Every game is growing in importance obviously,“ Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. ”The time of the year is magnified; we understand what’s at stake. As bad of a stretch as it’s been we’re still in complete control of ourselves and what’s going on with us.

“It’s fun to talk about how important these games are because every game is a test.”

The Astros continue to fail these tests. Houston spent 139 days in first place before the Rangers swept them out of Arlington over four games this week. Houston is ahead of schedule with regards to its overall contention after losing 100-plus games over three consecutive seasons (2011-13). But after holding down the perch in the AL West for so long, relinquishing it would represent a catastrophic collapse for a young team that seemed in complete control when it led by 5 1/2 games as recently as Aug. 26.

”Any time you walk out of a series having lost four to a team that was chasing you and now you are chasing it will impact your team and your morale a little bit,“ Hinch said. ”Now you’re paid to show up the next day ready to go. It’s not changing. We can’t replay it. They’re not going to reset the schedule. We’ve got 15 games to prove otherwise. You’d be doing a disservice to your teammates, your fan base, to your organization if you carry it too far.

“I‘m a realist, I‘m an optimist, I believe in this team and what we can do.”

NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 77-71

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 13-7, 2.56 ERA) at Astros (LHP Scott Kazmir, 7-10, 2.63 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Chris Carter belted his 19th home run on the season with one out in the second inning, a solo shot off Athletics LHP Felix Doubront. It marked just the second home run for Carter since Aug. 1; he hit 16 home runs over the final two months last season. Carter also hit the Astros’ 200th homer this season, marking the third time in club history the Astros have reached that benchmark.

--RHP Mike Fiers notched his fifth quality start with the Astros, allowing two runs (both solo homers) on five hits with one walk and six strikeouts over six innings. In seven starts with Houston, Fiers is 2-1 with a 2.20 ERA, allowing 11 earned runs over 45 innings.

--RHP Luke Gregerson is expected to rejoin the team on Saturday following the Wednesday birth of his first child, Logan John Gregerson, in Orlando, Fla. Gregerson last appeared on Sunday, earning his 27th save against the Angels.

--INF Marwin Gonzalez remained sidelined as he continues to deal with multiple hand issues. Gonzalez missed two games during the road trip with a left index finger and left wrist injury before injuring his left thumb attempting to field a ground ball on Wednesday night.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Sort of symbolizes how the week has gone. We’ve found a way, a lot of different ways to just miss or have a couple of tough losses. That’s not how you draw it up. I think that game was ours to win and we didn’t do enough to win which has been the way the week’s gone.” -- Astros manager A.J. Hinch, after the 4-3 loss to the A’s Friday.

ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Marwin Gonzalez (left hand) remained sidelined with multiple hand issues Sept. 18. Gonzalez missed two games during the road trip with a left index finger and left wrist injury before injuring his left thumb attempting to field a ground ball Sept. 16.

--OF Carlos Gomez (left intercostal strain) did not play Sept. 13-18. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Scott Feldman (sprained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 14. He is out for the season.

--RHP Brad Peacock (bone spurs in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 12.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (right hip surgery in August 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15. He underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn hip labrum in early August.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Lance McCullers

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Chad Qualls

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Vince Velasquez

RHP Josh Fields

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Michael Feliz

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

Max Stassi

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Jed Lowrie

INF Luis Valbuena

INF Jonathan Villar

INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Matt Duffy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jake Marisnick

CF Carlos Gomez

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Colby Rasmus

OF Preston Tucker