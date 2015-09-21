Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- With the Houston Astros locked in a competitive pennant chase with the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels, right fielder George Springer didn’t get the opportunity to ease his way back into the lineup following his two-plus-month stay on the disabled list, a stint that concluded on Sept. 4.

Not surprisingly, Springer had showcased a bit of rust, posting a line of .236/.317/.291 with just two extra-base hits in 14 games this month before recording his first home run since June 30, a two-run shot off Oakland Athletics right-hander Aaron Brooks that proved to be the game winner in the Astros’ 5-1 victory on Sunday.

”Every hit counts,“ Springer said. ”Every run counts. Any way I can get somebody home, that’s obviously the goal.

“It’s not really about the date of the home run. It was obviously a big spot in the game to take the lead. I was able to propel today, and I‘m happy about it.”

Injuries have marred Springer’s first two seasons in the big leagues. He sat out the final two months of his rookie campaign after posting 20 home runs and 51 RBIs in the 78 games following his debut on April 16, 2014. This season he was showcasing exceptional strike zone discipline, producing a .387 on-base percentage in June as the Astros’ leadoff hitter. One pitch from Royals right-hander Edinson Volquez on July 1 stalled that momentum, with Springer suffering a right wrist fracture that landed him on the 15-day disabled list for 53 games.

Springer is such a multi-faceted threat that his contributions are not limited solely to power, but home runs are central to his game.

“I think we see him getting back to being the George Springer that can contribute in every facet of the game,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “We want him to be productive whether that’s run scoring or run prevention and he’s doing that. He’s doing it at a time where he really had no choice but to get ramped up very, very quickly after missing a lot of time. I‘m impressed with how he’s maintained his pace of play and his composure during the hottest of moments.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 79-71

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 7-11, 4.74 ERA) at Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 17-8, 2.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Collin McHugh worked eight strong innings, allowing one run on four hits and two walks with eight strikeouts. He improved to 17-7 and joined LHP Dallas Keuchel as a 17-game winner, giving Houston two starters with that many victories for the first time since 2005: LHP Andy Pettitte (17-9) and RHP Roy Oswalt (20-12).

--LF Colby Rasmus finished 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs, recording his sixth career multi-homer game and second this season. Rasmus has 21 home runs this season, his fourth career 20-homer season and third in four years. Rasmus ranks fifth among all American League outfielders with 77 home runs since 2012.

--RF George Springer hit his first home run since returning from the disabled list on Sept. 4, a two-run shot off Athletics RHP Aaron Brooks in the fifth inning. Springer last homered on June 30, a span of 59 at-bats. He also extended his streak of reaching base safely to a career-best 20 games.

--C Hank Conger is dealing with right shoulder soreness, one reason behind the decision of Astros manager A.J. Hinch to start Max Stassi behind the plate in the series finale against the Athletics. Jason Castro was scheduled for the day off and with Conger ailing Stassi was the choice. Conger is day-to-day.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a lot better than the last couple of outings, that’s for sure. Commanded well, made some big pitches in big situations when I needed to.” -- Astros RHP Collin McHugh, after a win Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Hank Conger (right shoulder soreness) did not play Sept. 20. He is day-to-day.

--INF Marwin Gonzalez (left hand) remained sidelined with multiple hand issues Sept. 16-20. Gonzalez missed two games during the road trip with a left index finger and left wrist injury before injuring his left thumb attempting to field a ground ball Sept. 16.

--OF Carlos Gomez (left intercostal strain) did not play Sept. 13-20. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Scott Feldman (sprained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 14. He is out for the season.

--RHP Brad Peacock (bone spurs in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 12.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (right hip surgery in August 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15. He underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn hip labrum in early August.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Lance McCullers

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Chad Qualls

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Vince Velasquez

RHP Josh Fields

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Michael Feliz

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

Max Stassi

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Jed Lowrie

INF Luis Valbuena

INF Jonathan Villar

INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Matt Duffy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jake Marisnick

CF Carlos Gomez

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Colby Rasmus

OF Preston Tucker