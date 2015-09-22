Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- While the Astros strive for a postseason berth that would validate, on the field, their controversial rebuilding plan that resulted in three consecutive 100-loss seasons, the poaching of assistant general manager David Stearns by the Milwaukee Brewers confirmed that, in industry circles, the Astros have believers in their process.

Stearns was named Brewers general manager Monday after serving as the assistant to Astros GM Jeff Luhnow for three seasons. At 30, Stearns becomes the youngest GM in baseball and, as a 2007 Harvard graduate, continues the recent trend by organizations to mine talent with Ivy League backgrounds. From an Astros perspective, the Brewers’ decision to hire Stearns underscores that their process of rebuilding is respected.

“Very proud of him. I‘m happy for him for such a big step in his career that he’s earned,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “It is a loss for this organization by how much he contributed. For me, personally, the assistant GM job is a little bit unheralded in the day-to-day operations. He was a big influence working with Jeff and how we operated.”

Hinch, formerly an assistant GM with the Padres, first cultivated a relationship with Stearns during his interview process last offseason. Their relationship blossomed from there, with Stearns actively involved with daily operations and a frequent member of the traveling party. It would be folly to disregard Stearns’ role within the organization, but the Astros are well equipped to hire from within if Luhnow sees fit given the current structure of their front office and the balance of trust within.

“We’ve got a lot of guys in the office that can absorb those type of duties,” Hinch said. “I have a soft spot for the assistant GM job; I’ve been there before. And certainly the sounding board part of his job there are other guys that I’ll invest some time in that are all pulling in the same direction.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 80-71

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 8-9, 3.47 ERA) at Astros (RHP Lance McCullers, 5-6, 3.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dan Straily was recalled from Triple-A Fresno to provide additional depth among their corps of long relievers. Straily, 0-1 with a 5.87 ERA over his previous two stints with the Astros this season, finished 10-9 with a 4.77 ERA in 22 starts with the Grizzlies.

--LHP Dallas Keuchel became the first pitcher in major league history to start a season 14-0 at home, improving his ERA to 1.47 in 17 starts at Minute Maid Park. Keuchel owns the lowest home ERA by an American League pitcher since Nolan Ryan posted a 1.07 ERA in 1972 for the Angels. With 203 strikeouts, Keuchel matched the club record for strikeouts by a left-hander, set by Mike Cuellar in 1967.

--SS Carlos Correa matched his career high with three hits and finished a triple shy of the cycle. With his 19th home run, he closed to within one homer of the club record by a shortstop, set by Dickie Thon in 1983. Correa is tied with Giants SS Brandon Crawford for the league lead in homers by a shortstop.

--2B Jose Altuve recorded his American League-leading 20th three-hit game and finished a homer shy of the cycle. Altuve has 185 hits on the season and stands 15 shy of recording his second consecutive 200-hit campaign.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When they put it together, it’s pretty fun, isn’t it? It’s a difficult trio to get through, especially when they get going one after another. Whether it’s speed, whether it’s power, whether it’s quality at-bats, when all three of those guys are locked in, it’s a pretty special group.” -- Astros manager A.J. Hinch, talking about the threesome of 2B Jose Altuve, RF George Springer and SS Carlos Correa.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Hank Conger (right shoulder soreness) did not play Sept. 20. He is day-to-day.

--INF Marwin Gonzalez (sore left index finger, sore left wrist) did not play Sept. 17-20.

--OF Carlos Gomez (left intercostal strain) did not play Sept. 13-20. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Scott Feldman (sprained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 14. He is out for the season.

--RHP Brad Peacock (bone spurs in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 12.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (right hip surgery in August 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15. He underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn hip labrum in early August.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Lance McCullers

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Chad Qualls

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Vince Velasquez

RHP Josh Fields

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Michael Feliz

RHP Dan Straily

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

Max Stassi

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Jed Lowrie

INF Luis Valbuena

INF Jonathan Villar

INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Matt Duffy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jake Marisnick

CF Carlos Gomez

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Colby Rasmus

OF Preston Tucker