Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- After seemingly building momentum with a weekend series victory over the Oakland Athletics and a win against the pursuing Los Angeles Angels on Monday night, the Astros surrendered leads on all fronts Tuesday.

Houston fell 4-3 to the Angels while the Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers claimed key triumphs.

The Astros remain two games ahead of the Twins and 2 1/2 up on the Angels in the chase for the second American League wild card. However, after holding the lead in the AL West for 139 days this season, Houston hopes that it can make one last push back into first place -- and remain there.

”I think it’s really important to focus on winning the division a couple different ways,“ Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. ”One, if you set your sights too low, the downside of that is out of the playoffs. I think you have to keep your sights set really high, and if you end up falling back into the next scenario below that, that’s the wild-card game and the one-game playoff. I want our guys focused on the division.

“We’ve played good enough and despite being a game out (entering Tuesday), we control our own destiny because we do play the team that’s in front of us (Texas) and we’re capable of creating our own destiny. I think it’s big to get into a regular series as opposed to having one game, fight for your life. You’ll take what you can get when it comes to postseason play, but I want our guys wanting to win the division.”

The Astros will have plenty of say in how the division shapes up when they host the Rangers this weekend. However, after Houston lost Tuesday night, a win in the finale against the Angels would go a long way to reducing the Angels’ and Twins’ postseason chances while also setting the stage for a legitimate shot to bypass the Rangers before the final week of the season begins.

“If we continue to win, then people have to deal with us,” Hinch said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 80-72

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Nick Tropeano, 2-2, 5.06 ERA) at Astros (RHP Mike Fiers, 7-10, 3.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Marwin Gonzalez returned to the lineup for the first time since Sept. 16 after missing seven of eight games with left hand/wrist soreness. He finished 1-for-2 with a walk and his 11th home run. Gonzalez, a switch hitter, is limited to batting right-handed. He manned left field to avoid aggravating the injury by potentially diving for grounders in the infield.

--RHP Lance McCullers threw 111 pitches, a career high, while allowing three runs on four hits with nine strikeouts over seven innings. McCullers retired 19 of the final 21 batters he faced and became one of three pitchers in franchise history with at least eight strikeouts in at least five of his first 20 starts (RHP Tom Griffin and LHP Floyd Bannister).

--1B Chris Carter hit a solo home run with two outs in the second inning off Angels LHP Hector Santiago, his 20th home run on the season. Carter is one of 10 American League hitters with at least 20 homers in each of the past three seasons. He joined Evan Gattis, Luis Valbuena and Colby Rasmus as Astros with 20 homers, the first time Houston has had four 20-homer hitters since 2008 (Lance Berkman, Carlos Lee, Hunter Pence and Ty Wigginton).

--RF George Springer extended his career-best on-base streak to 22 games with a walk in the fifth inning. Springer, who finished 0-for-4, entered the game with the seventh-longest active streak in the majors.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I have no complaints about our team. We put pressure on them from the fifth inning on. We left a lot of guys on base, but we fought our tails off to be in the position to get a big hit and someone go home a hero. I will take that competitive effort and get to tomorrow and try to win the series.” -- Manager A.J. Hinch, after the Astros’ 4-3 loss to the Angels on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--UT Marwin Gonzalez (sore left index finger, sore left wrist) did not play Sept. 17-21. He was back in the lineup Sept. 22.

--C Hank Conger (right shoulder soreness) did not play Sept. 18-22. He is day-to-day.

--OF Carlos Gomez (left intercostal strain) did not play Sept. 13-22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Scott Feldman (sprained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 14. He is out for the season.

--RHP Brad Peacock (bone spurs in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 12.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (right hip surgery in August 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15. He underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn hip labrum in early August.

