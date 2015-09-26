Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- When Houston native Scott Kazmir arrived one week prior to the non-waiver trade deadline and proceeded to work 14 2/3 scoreless innings over his first two starts with the Astros, the front office was credited for the acquisition and the savvy timing of the trade.

Two months later, Kazmir and the Astros have lost all the momentum they established in late July, with Kazmir scuffling through his second consecutive poor start and fourth of sub-par quality in September.

Kazmir, a free agent at season’s end, has allowed nine runs on 15 hits and four walks with only three strikeouts over his last two starts, a span of 7 1/3 innings. Once viewed as the No. 2 starter behind ace Dallas Keuchel, some are questioning whether Astros manager A.J. Hinch should skip Kazmir in the rotation during the final week of the season.

“He had a hard time getting out of innings,” Hinch said. “His stuff looked okay. I thought the ball was coming out of his hand fine. I thought his change-up, he threw a couple good ones. He couldn’t control the middle of their lineup with two outs. Obviously, it put us in a hole. He just couldn’t get out of innings.”

Kazmir, to his credit, didn’t offer any excused despite being presented two regarding his health and his innings count, which reached 178 2/3. Kazmir pitched 190 1/3 innings last season with Oakland and faltered down the stretch, posting a 7.80 ERA in August and 4.35 ERA in September.

”It’s been on and off,“ Kazmir said. ”We go back to the last time we are in Texas. I went deep into the ballgame (seven innings). The last two starts have not been great, so we just have to clean it up.

“I‘m looking forward to my next start.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 80-74

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Derek Holland, 3-3, 4.75 ERA) at Astros (Collin McHugh, 17-7, 3.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Evan Gattis recorded his 10th triple leading off the fourth inning, becoming the first Houston player with at least 10 triples in a season since CF Michael Bourn recorded 12 in 2009. Gattis is the first player with at least 10 triples and no stolen bases since Athletics 2B Jerry Lumpe in 1962.

--2B Jose Altuve collided with SS Carlos Correa and had to be helped off the field in the top of the seventh inning. With Altuve and Correa both pursuing a shallow popup to center field by Rangers SS Elvis Andrus, Correa hit Altuve across the face extending to catch the ball. Altuve made the catch but lost the ball upon impact, and lay on the ground for several minutes before training staff walked him to the dugout. He passed the concussion protocol postgame.

--LHP Scott Kazmir suffered through his worst start of the season, allowing six runs on 10 hits and one walk with one strikeout over 3 2/3 innings. It marked the second consecutive start where Kazmir failed to escape the fourth inning, while Kazmir posting just one quality start this month.

--CF Carlos Gomez took batting practice against team coaches in the tunnel, the first time he experienced live batting practice since being sidelined by a left intercostal strain on Sept. 12. Gomez could be used during the Rangers series as a pinch runner or defensive replacement.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt good. I felt really good. I left a couple pitches out over the plate that hurt me. Overall, I just couldn’t get it done.” -- Astros LHP Scott Kazmir, who suffered through his worst start of the season, allowing six runs on 10 hits and one walk with one strikeout over 3 2/3 innings.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Hank Conger (right shoulder soreness) did not play Sept. 18-25. He is day-to-day.

--OF Carlos Gomez (left intercostal strain) did not play Sept. 13-25. He ran the bases Sept. 22 and took batting practice Sept. 25. He could pinch-run or enter as a defensive replacement in the near future.

--RHP Scott Feldman (sprained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 14. He is out for the season.

--RHP Brad Peacock (bone spurs in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 12.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (right hip surgery in August 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15. He underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn hip labrum in early August.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Lance McCullers

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Chad Qualls

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Vince Velasquez

RHP Josh Fields

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Michael Feliz

RHP Dan Straily

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

Max Stassi

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Jed Lowrie

INF Luis Valbuena

INF Jonathan Villar

INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Matt Duffy

INF Jon Singleton

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jake Marisnick

CF Carlos Gomez

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Colby Rasmus

OF Preston Tucker