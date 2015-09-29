Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Chris Carter’s average still looks bad, but the Houston first baseman has gotten hot at the right time.

With the Astros in the midst of a playoff hunt, Carter homered for the third straight game Monday. It’s the second time in his career he’s had a three-game homer streak -- the other came at the end of August. Carter has also homered in the last five games he’s started for the Astros.

Carter’s average is just .195 for the season, but in his 15 games since Aug. 28, he’s hitting .364 with six home runs and 10 RBIs.

“He’s been extremely clutch down the stretch here with some really big homers,” Houston manager A.J. Hinch said.

On Monday, Carter broke a late tie and gave Houston the winning run with his big homer down the left-field line. It was his 22nd homer of the season.

“I‘m feeling pretty good right now,” Carter said. “I‘m getting pitches up in the zone and driving them.”

With his average holding below .200 for most of the season, Carter said he didn’t lose faith in himself.

“Never,” he said. “It’s just a matter of being consistent.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 83-74

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Astros (RHP Mike Fiers, 7-10, 3.66 ERA) at Mariners (LHP Vidal Nuno, 1-4, 4.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Dallas Keuchel and RHP Colin McHugh will start Houston’s games Friday and Saturday at Arizona, although which pitcher will start which game hasn’t yet been decided.

--OF Carlos Gomez hadn’t swung a bat in a game since Sept. 12 with an intercostal injury, and before the game Houston manager A.J. Hinch said Gomez isn’t yet ready to return, although he took some batting practice Monday. Gomez was a pinch-runner Sunday and on Monday he came in as a defensive replacement in the seventh inning. In the ninth he got his first at-bat in more than two weeks, a sacrifice bunt.

--OF George Springer hit his 15th home run, the sixth Houston batter to reach that mark this season. It’s the first time the Astros have had six players hit at least 15 home runs since 2001.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was very, very amped early in the game. He did a really good job of settling in.” -- Astros manager A.J. Hinch, of starter Lance McCullers in the win over the Mariners Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Hank Conger (right shoulder soreness) did not play Sept. 18-28. He is day-to-day.

--OF Carlos Gomez (left intercostal strain) did not play Sept. 13-25. He ran the bases Sept. 22 and took batting practice Sept. 25. He pinch-ran on Sept. 27 and took batting practice on Sept. 28, but is still not ready to return to the lineup.

--RHP Scott Feldman (sprained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 14. He is out for the season.

--RHP Brad Peacock (bone spurs in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 12.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (right hip surgery in August 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15. He underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn hip labrum in early August.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Lance McCullers

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Chad Qualls

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Vince Velasquez

RHP Josh Fields

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Michael Feliz

RHP Dan Straily

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

Max Stassi

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Jed Lowrie

INF Luis Valbuena

INF Jonathan Villar

INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Matt Duffy

INF Jon Singleton

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jake Marisnick

CF Carlos Gomez

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Colby Rasmus

OF Preston Tucker