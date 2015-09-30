Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- About an hour after giving up the game-winning hit Tuesday night, Houston Astros reliever Pat Neshek shook his head while staring at the floor. He couldn’t explain what is happening this month -- either to himself or to his team.

“It feels like everything I‘m doing right now is not working out,” Neshek said after allowing a tiebreaking two-run single to rookie Shawn O‘Malley in the eighth inning of the Astros’ 6-4 loss to the Mariners.

That seems to be the mantra for the Astros, whose September freefall now has them looking up at the Los Angeles Angels in the American League wild-card standings. Houston (83-75) is no longer in control of its own destiny for the first time this season.

“This is what we play for,” reliever Oliver Perez said of the playoff race. “We just have to prepare for these kind of games.”

Having squandered a 4-2 lead when starter Mike Fiers gave up a two-run homer to Seattle’s Robinson Cano in the sixth, then having watched O‘Malley deliver the crushing blow in the eighth -- both hits came with two outs -- the Astros were at a loss for explanation late Tuesday night.

“We’ve had some bad luck the last few weeks,” right fielder George Springer said, “but at some point you’ve got to stop making excuses and just go out and play.”

The Astros were trying to put Tuesday’s game behind them by saying that there would be another game the next day. It is a phrase that they have used a lot this month, and one that will only last until the games run out.

Houston does have much time to regain control of its own destiny.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 83-75

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Astros (LHP Scott Kazmir, 7-11, 2.97 ERA) at Mariners (TBA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Jed Lowrie strained his left quadriceps during the fifth inning Tuesday. He came out of the game and will be re-evaluated Wednesday.

--LF Marwin Gonzalez hit his 12th home run of the season, a game-tying solo shot in the fifth inning, but he was lifted for a pinch hitter in the sixth. Gonzalez had gone hitless in his last nine at-bats before taking Seattle LHP Vidal Nuno deep Tuesday.

--RF George Springer had hits in each of his first three at-bats Tuesday, including an RBI double that gave the Astros a 3-2 lead in the fifth. Springer went 3-for-5 but popped out with a runner on second base to finish the game. He is 5-for-8 with two RBIs through the first two games of the Seattle series.

--SS Carlos Correa saw his seven-game hitting streak end with an 0-for-4 performance at Seattle on Tuesday night. He went 11-for-29 (.379) with three homers and eight RBIs during the streak.

--RHP Mike Fiers got his fourth consecutive no-decision Tuesday, when he allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits over 5 2/3 innings and left the game with the score tied 4-4. The last time Fiers was involved in a decision was Sept. 7, when he was on the wrong end of a 10-9 loss at Oakland. His last win came in his final start of August, which came eight days after he no-hit the Dodgers on Aug. 21.

--LHP Oliver Perez pitched for the fifth consecutive night Tuesday, when he threw to two batters in the eighth. Perez got one out and gave up a single, using only 12 pitches, and he wound up taking the loss. Over his five consecutive appearances, Perez has faced nine batters and thrown just 34 pitches.

--RHP Pat Neshek continues to endure a horrible month. He gave up two hits, including the game-winning single, and a walk while facing just four batters Tuesday night, marking the third time in his past five appearances that Neshek gave up two hits or more. He has two blown saves and an 0-3 record in September.

--LHP Scott Kazmir, who will pitch at Seattle on Wednesday, gave up a season-high 10 hits and matched his season worst by allowing six runs in his last start. He hasn’t gotten out of the fourth inning in either of his past two outings. The Astros hope that the veteran isn’t hitting a wall as he heads into what is likely to be his final start of the regular season. Kazmir has thrown 178 2/3 innings this season, his second-highest total since 2008.

--C Hank Conger, who hadn’t played since Sept. 17 due to right shoulder soreness, was back in the lineup Tuesday. He went 1-for-3 and scored a run.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a very frustrating game, and it’s obviously magnified given the time of year.” -- Manager A.J. Hinch, after a 6-4 loss to the Mariners on Tuesday knocked the Astros out of playoff position.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jed Lowrie (strained left quadriceps) left the Sept. 29 game. He will be re-evaluated Sept. 30.

--C Hank Conger (right shoulder soreness) did not play Sept. 18-28. He was back in the lineup Sept. 29.

--OF Carlos Gomez (left intercostal strain) did not start Sept. 13-29, though he pinch-ran Sept. 27 and appeared as a defensive replacement Sept. 28. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Scott Feldman (sprained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 14. He is out for the season.

--RHP Brad Peacock (bone spurs in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 12.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (right hip surgery in August 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15. He underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn hip labrum in early August.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Lance McCullers

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Chad Qualls

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Vince Velasquez

RHP Josh Fields

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Michael Feliz

RHP Dan Straily

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

Max Stassi

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Jed Lowrie

INF Luis Valbuena

INF Jonathan Villar

INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Matt Duffy

INF Jon Singleton

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jake Marisnick

CF Carlos Gomez

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Colby Rasmus

OF Preston Tucker