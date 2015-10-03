Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Houston’s A.J. Hinch has experienced the yin and yang of being a major league manager from each dugout in Chase Field.

Hinch emerged as a top candidate for American League manager of the year this season, his first year in Houston after being hired this winter. The Astros won 16 games more (and counting) this season than they did last year, and they are one game ahead of the Los Angeles Angels with two to play to clinch the second AL wild card berth. They still have a very outside shot at the AL West title, two games behind Texas with two to play.

It is a dramatic change from his time with the Diamondbacks, when he was 89-123 in parts of two seasons. Hinch replaced Bob Melvin in early 2009 before being relieved of duties midway through the 2010 season, when Kirk Gibson took over as interim manager.

“I‘m disappointed in the fact that when I was let go here in Phoenix, it was a job left undone,” said Hinch, who spent the time between managerial jobs in the san Diego front office.

“I don’t feel like we accomplished everything that we could. that will stay with me forever, but I‘m proud of my time in Arizona. It did help build the manager that I am today and also the opportunities that I’ve gotten, so I have a lot of respect for the D-backs and my time here. But at the same time I want to beat them.”

Arizona manager Chip Hale was Hinch’s third base coach in 2009 before leaving to take the same job with the New York Mets, and Arizona bench coach Glenn Sherlock was the bullpen/catching coach during Hinch’s time.

Arizona special assistant Bob Gebhard gave Hinch a hug and words of congratulations before the games Friday.

“Any time you are let go on a job, things probably didn’t go your way and you didn’t do everything as well as you wanted to,” said Hinch, who was the youngest manager in the majors at 34 when he took over in Arizona.

“We have a good thing going in Houston. I try to focus on the positive. What makes it ironic it sort of how bad results in Phoenix, now we have good results in Houston. There were some good things we did here in Phoenix. There were some good teams we put together. There were some positive developments that went on with me as the manager. I hang onto those memories, too, not just the tears and going away. From 34 to 41, seven years in baseball will teach you a lot. I cut my teeth post-playing career here in Phoenix, and I will forever be grateful for those opportunities.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 85-75

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 18-7, 3.98 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 9-11, 4.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Dallas Keuchel polished off his Cy Young-caliber season with his AL-high 20th victory in a 21-5 decision over Arizona on Friday. Houston manager Dallas Keuchel said the team toasted Keuchel after the game. “What toast? Just toasted another Astros ‘W,'” Keuchel said. Keuchel finished his season 20-8 with a 2.48 ERA, with 216 strikeouts in 232 innings. He also leads the AL with a 1.02 WHIP.

--SS Carlos Correa set a franchise record home run record when he hit his 22nd of the season leading off the fourth inning Friday. Correa passed Lance Berkman, who had 21 in 2000. Correa has played only 97 games with the Astros this season, not making his major league debut until June 8.

--OF Carlos Gomez was held out of Friday’s game with an sore intercostal muscle that he aggravated while making a throw in Astros’ victory at Seattle on Wednesday, manager A.J. Hinch said. “He’s not 100 percent,” Hinch said. “We knew that the other day. We thought he could help us win, and he did. I‘m being more cautious.” Gomez could be used as a pinch-runner, Hinch said.

--INF Jed Lowrie (quad) was held out of the starting lineup as a precautionary measure, said manager A.J. Hinch, who opted to use a matchup advantage of left-handed hitter Luis Valbuena at third base. ”I could have started Lowrie,“ Hinch said. ”I wanted to give another day with his quad.

--DH Evan Gattis did not start Friday, but manager A.J. Hinch said he will try to find time for Gattis this series, perhaps even in left field. “It’s not perfect for us,” Hinch said of finishing the season in a NL park. “Gattis has hit fourth, fifth or sixth the entire year. But I’ll make sure and find a pocket for him to get in there with the game on the line or with runners in scoring position and in an important at-bat. It’s the nature of being an American League club in a National League city.” Gattis had 24 of his 27 homers this season as the DH.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We showed up at the right time. What a game. We haven’t had a game like that in a long time.” -- Houston manager A.J. Hinch, after a 21-5 win over the Diamondbacks on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jed Lowrie (strained left quadriceps) left the Sept. 29 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 30-Oct. 2. He is day-to-day.

--CF Carlos Gomez (left intercostal strain) did not start Sept. 13-29, though he pinch-ran Sept. 27 and appeared as a defensive replacement Sept. 28. He was back in the starting lineup Sept. 30 but was held out Oct. 2 after aggravating the injury.

--RHP Scott Feldman (sprained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 14. He is out for the season.

--RHP Brad Peacock (bone spurs in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 12.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (right hip surgery in August 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15. He underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn hip labrum in early August.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Lance McCullers

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Chad Qualls

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Vince Velasquez

RHP Josh Fields

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Michael Feliz

RHP Dan Straily

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

Max Stassi

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Jed Lowrie

INF Luis Valbuena

INF Jonathan Villar

INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Matt Duffy

INF Jon Singleton

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jake Marisnick

CF Carlos Gomez

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Colby Rasmus

OF Preston Tucker