Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Center fielder Carlos Gomez, who homered in the American League wild-card game Tuesday against the New York Yankees, was not in the Houston Astros’ lineup Thursday for the first game of the AL Division Series against the Kansas City Royals.

Gomez missed most of the last two weeks of the regular season while batting a left intercostal strain. Manager A.J. Hinch said Gomez, who appeared in 41 games for Houston after being acquired in a midseason trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, would start Friday.

“I‘m a little sore today, but that’s what we expected, but I can start (Friday),” said Gomez, who pinch-ran for designated hitter Evan Gattis in the eighth inning.

Jake Marisnick replaced Gomez in center field, and he had a single and a double and scored a run in the Astros’ 5-2 win over the Royals.

”We won a lot of games with Jake Marisnick as our center fielder this year,“ Hinch said. ”That’s not lost on me.

“I’ve got four center fielders on this team, and the best one’s Marisnick. He can really do a lot of things.”

The Astros went 47-37 with Marisnick starting in center during the regular season.

With Gomez out, third baseman Luis Valbuena, first baseman Chris Carter and catcher Jason Castro moved up one spot in the batting order, and Marisnick batted ninth.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 86-76, second place in American League West; beat New York Yankees in AL wild-card game

AMERICAN LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Astros 1, Royals 0

NEXT: ALDS, Game 2, Friday -- Astros (LHP Scott Kazmir, 7-11, 3.10 ERA) at Royals (RHP Johnny Cueto, 11-13, 3.44 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chad Qualls, the only player on the Astros squad who was part of the 2005 World Series club, was left off the ALDS roster. Qualls had an 8.22 ERA after Aug. 30. Qualls, 37, was the Astros’ second-round pick in the 2000 draft. “It’s not easy telling a guy with the most experience and most playoff experience, they’re not on the roster,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. The Astros carried 11 pitchers.

--RHP Colin McHugh held the Royals to two runs and four hits over six innings to earn the victory. He walked one and struck out one. “He got through a pretty good lineup and battled,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “That was a little tougher. He didn’t have as many strikeouts as he normally has. Man, he gutted it out with some really good breaking balls and some really good cut fastballs.” Hinch opted to keep McHugh in after a 49-minute delay after the second inning. “We checked in with him a couple of times,” Hinch said. “But he was never really coming out of that game. I paid attention more so after the delay. The first inning back was about as good an inning as he had the whole night.”

--CF George Springer went 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk. In four games at Kauffman Stadium, he is 8-for-15 with three home runs, two doubles, five walks, six RBIs and nine runs. “He likes playing here,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said.

--LF Cody Rasmus homered in the eighth and also homered in the wild-card victory over the Yankees. He becomes just the fifth player in MLB history with an extra-base hit in his first five postseason games. The previous was Nelson Cruz in 2010.

--CF Carlos Gomez, who homered in the American League wild-card game Tuesday against the Yankees, was not in the Astros’ lineup Thursday for the first game of the AL Division Series against the Royals. Gomez missed most of the last two weeks of the regular season while batting a left intercostal strain. Manager A.J. Hinch said Gomez would start Friday. “I‘m a little sore today, but that’s what we expected, but I can start (Friday),” said Gomez, who pinch-ran for DH Evan Gattis in the eighth inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “To be able get that first win here is awesome. It’s huge for us. That’s a great ballclub over there.” -- Houston CF Jake Marisnick, after defeating the host Royals in Game 1 of the ALDS Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Carlos Gomez (left intercostal strain) did not start Sept. 13-29, though he pinch-ran Sept. 27 and appeared as a defensive replacement Sept. 28. He was back in the starting lineup Sept. 30 but was held out Oct. 2-4 after aggravating the injury. He was back in the lineup Oct. 6 for the AL wild-card game. He was not in the lineup Oct. 8 for the first game of the ALDS but manager A.J. Hinch said Gomez would start Oct. 9.

--RHP Scott Feldman (sprained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 14.

--RHP Brad Peacock (bone spurs in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 12.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (right hip surgery in August 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15. He underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn hip labrum in early August.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Colin McHugh

RHP Mike Fiers

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Lance McCullers

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Pat Neshek

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Josh Fields

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Jed Lowrie

INF Luis Valbuena

INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus

CF Carlos Gomez

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Jake Marisnick

OF Preston Tucker