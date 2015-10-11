Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Outfielder Jake Marisnick knew his playing time would be restricted after the Houston Astros acquired Carlos Gomez in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers at the deadline.

But with Gomez hampered by a left intercostal strain and not in the lineup for the first two American League Division Series games, Marisnick stepped up.

“Marisnick had a great game (Thursday) and he deserves to start,” Gomez said. “Plus it gives another day to get better.”

Gomez acknowledges he still experiences soreness.

“He is continuing to get treatment every day,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “We usually send him in mid-game to get heated up and begin to go because we do want to use him.”

Meanwhile, Marisnick is more than a capable fill-in with Gomez ailing. He put down a bunt single in three at-bats Sunday in the 5-4 loss to the Royals.

”When that trade happened, obviously, (I) wouldn’t be playing as much,“ Marisnick said. ”But my mindset was just to help the team win, whether it be pinch-running or defensive replacement or whatever.

“So I mean, to be here on this stage, it’s been a lot of fun.”

After hitting .379 in 19 April games, Marisnick hit .202 in May, .143 in June and .204 in July, which was a harbinger for the Astros to acquire Gomez.

”To defend Jake, we’ve won a lot of games with this guy,“ Hinch said. ”He’s a good center fielder. He carries us quite a bit through the first third of the season.

“He’s made highlight real catches time and time and time again. He’s almost got double-digit homers. He steals a lot of bases. So I don’t think I‘m taking a step down from production so much. I know that Gomey is a more accomplished player, but I‘m very, very comfortable with Jake Marisnick.”

Gomez was used as a pinch runner in the ninth, but was picked off.

RECORD: 86-76, second place in American League West; beat New York Yankees in AL wild-card game

AMERICAN LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Astros 1, Royals 1

NEXT: ALDS, Game 3, Sunday -- Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez, 13-9, 3.55 ERA) at Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 20-8, 2.48 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Colby Rasmus doubled in the first and homered in the third, becoming the first player in major league history to record an extra-base hit in his first six postseason games. “I feel blessed,” Rasmus said. “The Good Lord is with me. It’s just one of those things. I‘m just playing and not thinking about no records or none of that stuff. I‘m just loving the game right now and trying to help these boys win a ball game.” Ramus is locked in, homering in three straight postseason games. “I feel pretty good at the plate,” Rasmus said. “What I’ve got going is working right now. I‘m making adjustments to the pitches they’re throwing and it’s working in my favor.”

--OF Carlos Gomez was used as a pinch runner in the ninth inning, but RHP Wade Davis picked him off first base. “I call it a mistake,” Gomez said. “With that pitch, I‘m going. I‘m not thinking of coming back. The guy had a really good move. I‘m sliding with confidence and he got me. When I see how fast he is to the plate and he don’t throw much to first, I think I have everything under control. And he did a side step, threw quick to first and he got me. I‘m not really that far from the base and he made a good move.” Said Astros manager A.J. Hinch, “I don’t know if anybody says it’s acceptable. To try to win the game, you have to get to the next base. Piecing together three hits against Davis, you’ve heard he’s a good reliever. We have to try to do something to win the game. Part of that is getting to the next base. You never want to make an out on the base. It’s hard to blame anyone. It’s unfortunate. We don’t like it. It’s not how we wanted that inning to go.”

--LHP Scott Kazmir, who was 0-2 with a 6.52 ERA in six September starts and an 11.57 ERA in his final three regular season starts, gave up three runs on five hits, while walking one and striking out four in 5 1/3 innings. “All my pitches were working,” Kazmir said. “I had my pants up today, so I knew my slider was going to be better. From the first pitch of the game I felt I had good command of all my pitches. I was able to give the hitters a different look. I felt great. I felt I was getting strong as the game was going on.” Kazmir’s velocity also increased. “It could be just adrenaline,” Kazmir said. “Kauffman Stadium was pretty much rocking the entire today. It’s just tough we didn’t come out with a win. We’re still confident, but it’s a tough loss.” Manager A.J. Hinch was pleased with Kazmir’s performance. “He did everything you would expect Scott Kazmir to do in a game that mattered a lot, and I was proud of his effort,” Hinch said. “I thought his stuff was better than it’s been in his previous starts, velocity was up. I thought his changeup was better.”

--RF George Springer loves playing at Kauffman Stadium. In five games there, he is hitting .500, 9-for-18 with three home runs, two doubles, six walks, 10 runs and eight RBIs. He drove in two runs with a single in the second inning.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Carlos Gomez (left intercostal strain) did not start Sept. 13-29, though he pinch-ran Sept. 27 and appeared as a defensive replacement Sept. 28. He was back in the starting lineup Sept. 30 but was held out Oct. 2-4 after aggravating the injury. He was back in the lineup Oct. 6 for the AL wild-card game. He was not in the starting lineup Oct. 8-9 for the first two games of the ALDS, but he pinch ran Oct. 9.

--RHP Scott Feldman (sprained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 14.

--RHP Brad Peacock (bone spurs in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 12.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (right hip surgery in August 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15. He underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn hip labrum in early August.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Colin McHugh

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Lance McCullers

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Pat Neshek

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Josh Fields

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Jed Lowrie

INF Luis Valbuena

INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus

CF Carlos Gomez

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Jake Marisnick

OF Preston Tucker