Houston Astros - TeamReport

HOUSTON -- Upon announcing rookie right-hander Lance McCullers as his Game 4 starter earlier during the American League Division Series, Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch was quick to point out that McCullers pitched often enough and under enough duress to no longer be labeled a rookie.

McCullers supported that opinion Sunday, the eve of his first career postseason start. McCullers, who turned 22 on Oct. 2, is 6-7 with a 3.22 ERA for the Astros this season. While his talent is unquestioned -- McCullers was a first-round selection in the 2012 draft out of Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit High -- his poise has been as much of an asset as his arm.

“You can’t just go into a game lie tomorrow and just say to yourself, ‘Oh, it’s like any other game you ever pitched in,’ because it’s not,” McCullers said of his Monday start. “And I‘m OK with that. I‘m going to attack that head on, understand that the moment’s bigger, the stage is bigger.”

What has made McCullers such an interesting addition to the Astros rotation following his May 18 debut is his fiery disposition on the mound. McCullers is armed with a mid-90s fastball and a wipeout slider, but his competitive spirit is as noticeable as his repertoire. How he channels his emotions on the mound has been part of his growth and development, and it will be key as he attempts to pitch the Astros into the AL Championship Series.

”My biggest thing is I‘m trying to channel it for the greater good as far as me pitching,“ McCullers said. ”I wanted to use that energy to my advantage rather than my disadvantage. And really it’s more of an, ‘I‘m out there giving a hundred percent for the guys behind me and for the guys on the bench.’

“So I get fired up sometimes but it keeps me in the game. I think it pumps the guys up, so as long as I can just use that to my advantage, then that’s really what it’s there for.”

RECORD: 86-76, second place in American League West; beat New York Yankees in AL wild-card game

AMERICAN LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Astros 2, Royals 1

NEXT: ALDS, Game 4, Monday -- Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 13-8, 4.08 ERA regular season; 0-1, 13.50 ERA postseason) at Astros (RHP Lance McCullers, 6-7, 3.22 ERA regular season; postseason debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Carlos Gomez was in the starting lineup Sunday for the first time the AL Division Series and finished 1-for-4 with an RBI single. Gomez homered in the AL wild-card win over the Yankees but aggravated the left intercostal strain that first sidelined him in mid-September. He appeared as a pinch runner in Games 1 and 2 of the ALDS.

--LHP Dallas Keuchel tossed seven innings and allowed just one run, lowering his ERA at home this season to 1.45 over 19 starts. Keuchel is 16-0 at Minute Maid Park in 2015, and he joined RHP Mike Scott as the only pitchers in club history to record a win in each of his first two postseason starts. The last pitcher to win a combined 16 home games between the regular season and postseason was Twins RHP Jack Morris in 1991.

--LF Colby Rasmus tied the club record for most walks in a postseason game with three, accomplished nine times and most recently by 1B Chris Carter in the American League wild-card game last week. Rasmus added a single in his final plate appearance. He is batting .500 (5-for-10) with three homers and six walks this postseason.

--1B Chris Carter hit his first career postseason home run, a leadoff blast off Royals LHP Danny Duffy in the seventh inning. Carter has hit seven homers over his last 16 games and is batting .378 (17-for-45) with a 1.348 OPS during that span. He finished a triple shy of the cycle, going 3-for-3 with two runs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Good time to get my first hit in the postseason, that’s for sure.” -- C Jason Castro, who was hitless in nine postseason at-bats before he delivered a seeing-eye single to center field in the fifth inning Sunday, scoring two runs and delivering Houston a 2-1 lead. The Astros went on to beat the Royals 4-2.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Carlos Gomez (left intercostal strain) did not start Sept. 13-29, though he pinch-ran Sept. 27 and appeared as a defensive replacement Sept. 28. He was back in the starting lineup Sept. 30 but was held out Oct. 2-4 after aggravating the injury. He was back in the lineup Oct. 6 for the AL wild-card game. He was not in the starting lineup Oct. 8-9 for the first two games of the ALDS, but he pinch-ran Oct. 9. He started Oct. 11.

--RHP Scott Feldman (sprained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 14.

--RHP Brad Peacock (bone spurs in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 12.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (right hip surgery in August 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15. He underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn hip labrum in early August.

