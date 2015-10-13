Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- The Houston Astros front office, according to published reports, pursed Padres closer Craig Kimbrel at the non-waiver trade deadline. They were also in the hunt for Reds closer Aroldis Chapman. Despite being armed with a bullpen that performed admirably up to that point of the season, the Astros recognized what they lacked in with relievers.

Their collective lack of swing-and-miss stuff proved debilitating for the Astros bullpen in Game 4 of the American League Division Series, as the Royals strung together five consecutive singles in the eighth inning while erasing a four-run deficit and ultimately securing a 9-6 win that sent the series back to Kauffman Stadium for Game 5 Wednesday night.

After rookie right-hander Lance McCullers pitched effectively into the seventh inning, Astros manager A.J. Hinch had the game right where he wanted with right-hander Will Harris, lefty Tony Sipp, and closer Luke Gregerson positioned to protect the lead over the final eight outs. Instead, disaster ensued.

”Yeah, going into that (eighth) inning, we have got six outs left in the game, four-run lead, I’ve got my three best relievers, and they went through that whole inning,“ Hinch said. ”All of them pitched.

“So the way it mapped out was fine. I take my chances with six outs left with Harris, Sipp and Gregerson. It just didn’t work out today.”

Harris’ average fastball velocity this season was the best of the three at 92.2 mph. Both Sipp (90.9) and Gregerson (89.1) rely more on breaking pitches, and their collective inability to get the Royals to swing and miss proved their undoing in the eighth. Of the 53 pitches that trio threw in the inning, the Royals swung and missed on just seven. When the Astros needed the heat Kimbrel and Chapman offer, they had none.

“It’s baseball,” said Harris, who allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits while recording just two outs. “Trying to get outs, trying to throw strikes, and it didn’t work out for me.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 86-76, second place in American League West; beat New York Yankees in AL wild-card game

AMERICAN LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Astros 2, Royals 2

NEXT: ALDS, Game 5, Wednesday -- Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 1-0, 3.00 ERA) at Royals (RHP Johnny Cueto, NR, 6.00 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Carlos Correa, who finished 4-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored, became the second player in franchise history to record a multi-homer game in the postseason, joining CF Carlos Beltran, who hit two homers in Game 5 of the 2004 NLDS against the Braves. At 21 years and 20 days, Correa became the youngest player in American League history to homer twice in a postseason game and the second-youngest in major league history, behind Braves CF Andruw Jones, who was 19 years and 180 days old when he homered twice in Game 1 of the 1996 World Series at Yankee Stadium.

--LF Colby Rasmus hit his fourth home run of the postseason in the seventh inning off Royals RHP Ryan Madson. Rasmus is tied with Lance Berkman for the second-most home runs in franchise history in a single postseason, trailing Carlos Beltran, who slugged eight homers in 2004.

---RHP Lance McCullers excelled in his postseason debut, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings. At 22 years and 10 days old, McCullers became the youngest pitcher in franchise history to start a playoff game (previously LHP Mike Hampton, Game 2 of the 1997 NLDS, at 25 years and 22 days old).

--CF Carlos Gomez made his second consecutive start despite dealing with a nagging left intercostal strain and finished 2-for-5 with a leadoff home run off Royals RHP Yordano Ventura in the second inning and a single in the seventh. Gomez went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Game 3.

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”“I missed it. That’s what happened. I wish I was perfect. I wish I could do everything perfect, but I‘m not. I‘m human.” - Astros SS Carlos Correa, on his eighth-inning error that helped the Royals score five runs in the inning.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Carlos Gomez (left intercostal strain) did not start Sept. 13-29, though he pinch-ran Sept. 27 and appeared as a defensive replacement Sept. 28. He was back in the starting lineup Sept. 30 but was held out Oct. 2-4 after aggravating the injury. He was back in the lineup Oct. 6 for the AL wild-card game. He was not in the starting lineup Oct. 8-9 for the first two games of the ALDS, but he pinch-ran Oct. 9. He started Oct. 11 and 12.

--RHP Scott Feldman (sprained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 14.

--RHP Brad Peacock (bone spurs in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 12.

--RHP Samuel Deduno (right hip surgery in August 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He threw a bullpen session May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 29 but was shut down after that lone appearance due to a right hip ailment. He threw live batting practice June 15. He underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn hip labrum in early August.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Colin McHugh

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Lance McCullers

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Pat Neshek

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Mike Fiers

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

3B Luis Valbuena

INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Jed Lowrie

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus

CF Carlos Gomez

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Jake Marisnick

OF Preston Tucker