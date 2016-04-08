Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- For the most part, it was a difficult series for the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium.

Perhaps their biggest highlights came during the nine at-bats Tyler White had. White capped a series of firsts with his first career four-RBI game during Thursday’s 8-5 loss at New York and the former 33rd-round pick has made an early impression on manager A.J. Hinch.

“He had ... good at-bats,” Hinch said. “That’s the key for him. He looks he’s a guy who’s in every at-bat so far in his young career. That’s very encouraging to watch him keep his heart rate down, keep the at-bats going, having really good at-bats. He doesn’t try to do too much but yet does damage and has contributed.”

Those were Hinch’s words after White hit a two-run home run in the second inning off Nathan Eovaldi and a two-run single in the fifth.

On Tuesday, White was the sixth Astro and first since James Mouton to get his first career hit on Opening Day and Wednesday he recorded his first career multi-hit game. On Thursday, he provided Houston’s offense when Carlos Correa cooled down by going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.

White’s production was a continuation of what the Astros saw through spring training. During 19 exhibition games, he batted .353 (18 for 51) with three home runs and 12 RBI and made the team over Jon Singleton.

White’s performance in the spring followed up 2015 when fans named him MILB.com’s best offensive player of the year for hitting .325 with 14 home runs and 99 RBI between Triple-A Fresno and Double-A Corpus Christi.

White is the first Astro to get at least four RBIs during his first three games since George Bjorkman in 1983. Bjorkman’s career lasted only 29 games, but it seems White’s will last longer.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-2

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 5-5, 3.90 ERA in 2015) at Brewers (RHP Chase Anderson, 6-6, 4.30 ERA in 2015)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (sore shoulder) will start a rehab assignment Monday for Double-A Corpus Christi. Houston manager A.J. Hinch said McCullers would pitch two or three innings after throwing a bullpen session over the weekend at the team’s spring training complex in Kissimmee, Fla. On Wednesday, McCullers threw 30 pitches in a simulated game during extended spring training after having a bullpen session of 40 to 45 pitches on Sunday. McCullers had been shut down since March 6, when his shoulder was sore while throwing batting practice.

--RHP Michael Feliz was optioned to Triple-A Fresno on Thursday after tossing 107 pitches in 4 1/3 innings Wednesday. It was the second-longest outing by a reliever in Houston history. Bob Forsch threw 114 pitches on Aug. 3, 1989, at Cincinnati. Manager A.J. Hinch said since the Astros play 10 consecutive games before an off day, they couldn’t risk being short-handed in the bullpen.

--RHP Chris Devenski was slated to start the season opener for Triple-A Fresno on Thursday but instead had his contract purchased by the major league team, and he joined the Astros. The Astros obtained him four years ago from the White Sox for RHP Brett Myers, and last year he was the MVP of the Triple-A national championship game for Fresno. He also started Houston’s exhibition game in Mexico City on March 26, and manager A.J. Hinch said is stretched out. “Getting Devenski up here is a nice addition,” Hinch said. “He made a nice run at the end of camp to factor into the decision. His length and ability to get righties and lefties out, what he showed with his changeup in camp, his energy that he brings, he will be a good addition.”

--RHP Danny Reynolds was designated for assignment off Houston’s 40-man roster Thursday. The Astros claimed him off waivers from the Dodgers in December. Last year, he had a 4.57 ERA in 43 1/3 innings in Double-A.

--RHP Ken Giles allowed two home runs last year for the Phillies. In two appearances for Houston this year, he has matched that total. Giles gave up a solo home run to Yankees SS Didi Gregorius in the eighth inning Tuesday. On Thursday, he gave up a game-winning, three-run drive to New York 1B Mark Teixeira in the seventh. The home runs came after Giles had a 6.75 ERA in nine exhibition outings, prompting manager A.J. Hinch to decide against naming him the team’s primary closer.

--DH Evan Gattis (sports hernia surgery in February) began a rehab assignment for Double-A Corpus Christi on Thursday, and he went 1-for-4 with a double. The timeline for his recovery was four to six weeks from the Feb. 9 operation.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was trying to go in. I didn’t locate it well enough. That’s all there is.” -- RHP Ken Giles, on the pitch that Yankees 1B Mark Teixeira hit for a game-deciding, three-run homer in the seventh inning of New York’s 8-5 win over Houston on Thursday.