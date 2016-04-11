Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Along with some significantly warmer weather than they experienced on their season-opening trip through New York and Milwaukee, the Houston Astros could get another pleasant surprise when they return home this week: slugger Evan Gattis is close to returning from a minor league rehab assignment and could be back in the Astros lineup during their series against the Kansas City Royals.

Gattis was placed on the disabled list on April 1 (retro-active to March 25) while he continued his recovery from offseason sports hernia surgery.

He began a rehab assignment Thursday with Double-A Corpus Christi and in three games, went 5-for-12, including a 3-for-4 showing Saturday night that led to him sending manager A.J. Hinch a one-word text message.

The message? “Ready.”

“He’s feeling pretty good and he went three days in a row for the first time, and one of the things we wanted to see was him being active on the bases,” Hinch said. “An active game is what we wanted to see out of him. Once we get our organization back together, I’ll meet with (general manager) Jeff (Luhnow) and our coaching staff and figure out if he can join us this next series.”

The original plan was to keep Gattis available for catching duties, as he had during the 2013-14 seasons with Atlanta. The surgery put those plans on the back-burner but Hinch is hopeful that option will be possible as the season wears on.

“I want to keep that alive, and the most difficult decision we have is there’s not enough time to build him up as a catcher without sacrificing at-bats in the big leagues for him,” Hinch said. “Balancing that, how much can he contribute on offense and how much he changes our lineup versus building him up as a catcher and reintroducing that, that’s a big challenge and that is one of the issues with the timing of the injury.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-4

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Chris Young, 0-1, 3.60 ERA) at Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 0-1, 135.0 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Dallas Keuchel struggled in his second start of the season Sunday at Milwaukee. He surpassed his 2015 single-game high by walking six batters and also gave up six hits over 5 2/3 innings of work. Keuchel did hold Milwaukee to only three runs and struck out eight. The six walks marked a career high that Keuchel set on July 31, 2012 ... also against the Brewers.

--2B Jose Altuve hit his first home run of the season; a solo shot off RHP Jimmy Nelson’s first pitch of the game Sunday at Milwaukee. Altuve bumped his average up over the Mendoza line with a 1-for-3 showing Sunday (.208) but he has at least one hit in five of his first six games this season.

--LF Preston Tucker hit his second home run of the season, a solo shot off Brewers RHP Jimmy Nelson, Sunday at Miller Park. Both of his home runs have come in his last three games. He now has five extra-base hits this season and at least one hit in each of the five games he’s played.

--RHP Collin McHugh will try to get back on track Monday when he takes the mound for the Astros’ home opener against Kansas City. McHugh recorded just one out in his first outing, allowing six runs -- five earned -- on three hits and a pair of walks in a 16-6 loss to the Yankees last week in New York.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I had some good late movement but I couldn’t really corral it in the strike zone. You’ve got to credit their guys for laying off and making me come over the plate, but I felt good from right off the bat.” -- Astros LHP Dallas Keuchel, after a loss to Milwaukee on Sunday.