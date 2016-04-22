Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The fact that Houston outfielder Colby Rasmus drew the first walk of the game in the Astros’ 7-4 loss to Texas on Thursday night should come as no surprise.

That was the 14th of the season for Rasmus, which tied him for the most in the American League with Toronto’s Jose Bautista. The walk total puts Rasmus well ahead of his 2015 pace when he drew 47 walks.

While the current total isn’t in line with his career numbers, Rasmus isn’t surprised.

“I feel like I’ve had a pretty good eye in my career,” said Rasmus, who followed up his first-inning walk with his first two-homer game of the season. “With this game and the game inside the game it can be tough trying to get good pitches. I just try to stay up with what they’re trying to do and trying to focus on my approach and what I‘m trying to hit.”

Rasmus has reached base in all but one game for the Astros this season and is starting to become just as disruptive of an offensive player as Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa.

“Colby is in control of himself and control of his at-bats as much as anybody on our team,” Houston manager A.J. Hinch said.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-11

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Steven Wright, 0-2, 2.13 ERA) at Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 1-2, 6.39 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Jose Altuve knows he ranks among the American League leaders in home runs with his five, which is well ahead the average pace for a player who has never hit more than 15 homers in a season. And while it is nice to be mentioned with the top power hitters in baseball, Altuve knows come September and October, it is doubtful he will still be with the leaders. “It’s going to be really hard, but not impossible, to keep hitting those homers,” said Altuve, who didn’t homer Thursday but did extend his on-base streak to 13 games with a first-inning double. “I‘m not going out here to try and hit homers because I feel I‘m going to stop hitting them, so if I do that, it isn’t going to be good. I‘m going to try and get on base and play my game.”

--LHP Dallas Keuchel continues to struggle against the Rangers in Arlington. The six runs he allowed Thursday were the most he has given up this season. The last time he allowed at least six runs was last Sept. 16, when he gave up nine against the Rangers in Arlington. Keuchel, whose ERA at Globe Life Park is now 6.75, also matched a career high by allowing 13 hits. The other time Keuchel allowed 13 hits was July 14, 2014, vs. the Los Angeles Angels. Despite the bad numbers, Keuchel felt good about what he had.

-DH Evan Gattis saw his 10-game hitting streak against the Rangers come to an end. Gattis didn’t start the game, but he came in to pinch-hit in the ninth and grounded out to end the game. Gattis is still a .350 hitter (one homer, seven RBIs) in his past 11 games vs. the Rangers.

--RHP Josh Fields had a much better outing Thursday than he did in Tuesday’s series opener. Fields, who cut his hair before the game to change things up, allowed two runs on four hits without retiring a batter in the Tuesday loss to Texas. On Thursday, he struck out two Rangers in the eighth and lowered his ERA to 9.82.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Tonight was a weird game because that’s probably the best I’ve felt out of my four starts. I thought I was rolling early. Two bad pitches, both to (Ian) Desmond, and he put some good swings on them, but I felt like it was there.” -- LHP Dallas Keuchel, who gave up six runs on 13 hits in six innings Thursday in a 7-4 loss to the Rangers.