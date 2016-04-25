Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Colby Rasmus keeps swinging a hot bat.

After belting a game-tying, two-run, ninth-inning homer Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the Houston Astros left fielder has team-leading totals of seven home runs and 18 RBIs.

Rasmus is batting .293 with a .440 on-base percentage that ranks fifth in the majors and a .707 slugging percentage that ranks third.

In his past 37 games dating back to last season, Rasmus has 17 home runs and 35 RBIs.

“It was pretty similar with what I did last year as far as working out and doing the things I was doing,” Rasmus said. “Mentally, I tried to do some things in my mind -- our minds are very strong -- in the ways of visualization and try to bring back those memories of those at-bats I had where I was locked in to try to put that forward to the season to help me get that same feeling.”

His home run swing has been the biggest jolt to an offense that has staggered of late in the scoring department. In the Astros’ 8-3 win over the Red Sox on Saturday, Rasmus cranked a Clay Buchholz two-seam fastball into the stands in right field for a grand slam. It was the fifth slam of his career and second by an Astro this season.

Rasmus then went deep Sunday against Boston closer Craig Kimbrel, though the Astros eventually lost 7-5 in 12 innings. He has seven RBIs in the past two games.

“The consistency of his strike zone judgement, it’s gotten better and better dating back to last year at the end of the year and into the playoffs,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “The command of his body in the batter’s box and control of the strike zone, swinging at strikes, doing damage on damage pitches, has been remarkably consistent.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-13

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Doug Fister, 1-2, 5.94 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker, 1-0, 1.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Jose Altuve continued his hot hitting by reaching base safely for the 16th consecutive game Sunday against the Red Sox. He went 2-for-6. Altuve leads the Astros with eight doubles and 23 hits for the season. He stole two more bases in the loss, bringing his season total to a major-league-leading nine. Altuve also committed two errors in a game for the first time since June 20, 2013.

--3B Marwin Gonzalez hit his first home run of the season Sunday. Gonzalez snapped a 22-game, 39 at-bat streak without a homer. Last season, Gonzalez belted a career-high 12 home runs for the Astros.

--DH Evan Gattis recorded his first RBI of the 2016 season Sunday with a third-inning single to center. Gattis finished the game 2-for-6 with a double.

--SS Carlos Correa extended his season-best hitting streak to six games with a leadoff single in the seventh inning Sunday. Correa, who walked earlier in the game, has reached base safely in 16 of his 18 games this year.

--LF Colby Rasmus has two home runs and seven RBIs in the past two games. Rasmus has 35 RBIs in his last 37 games, including the postseason. He belted a two-out, two-run, game-tying homer off Boston RHP Craig Kimbrel on Sunday.

--RHP Michael Feliz was recalled by the Astros from Triple-A Fresno after the Sunday night game. Feliz, 22, appeared in one game for Houston earlier this year, allowing six runs in 4 1/3 innings against the Yankees on April 6. He was 1-0 with a 9.72 ERA in two starts for Fresno.

--OF Jake Marisnick, who was 1-for-10 in 12 games for the Astros this season, was optioned to Triple-A Fresno after the Sunday night game. Marisnick, 25, hit .236/.281/.383 with nine homers and 36 RBIs in 133 games for Houston last year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Well, some at-bats better than others. Yeah, it feels good, man, but it’s tough. I don’t like to think of myself too much. I‘m trying to do it for the boys and for the team and just trying to put some wins in the column. But, you know, I‘m thankful and blessed to be doing it and just hope our team can turn and it can be for some W‘s.” -- LF Colby Rasmus, who hit a game-tying homer in the ninth inning Sunday. The Astros went on to fell 7-5 to Boston in 12 innings.