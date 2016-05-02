Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Houston Astros literally turned the calendar page as they seek to turn the showers of April losses into May flowers of victory.

“If it’s to your advantage you use the calendar,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said, “you put it out as a new month with better results.”

It couldn’t get much worse for the Astros, who finished the first month with a 7-17 record, matching the Minnesota Twins for the worst record in the American League and second-worst in the majors.

Houston began May with a 2-1 win over the Oakland A’s on Sunday, salvaging the finale of a three-game series.

The Astros open a 10-game homestand Monday, hosting the Twins for three games.

“You can’t take back what April brought. We put ourselves on an uphill battle,” Hinch said. “In the month ahead, we need to work hard to play better, to get better results.”

Ace Dallas Keuchel hopes to get the Astros headed in the right direction when he starts Monday. He is 2-1 with a 2.80 ERA in his career against the Twins.

Tuesday starter Collin McHugh is 2-0 with a 2.00 ERA in three games against Minnesota. However, he has allowed 13 homers in May, his most of any month.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-17

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Jose Berrios, 0-1, 11.25 ERA) at Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 2-3, 4.41 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Carlos Gomez may miss more time than first thought because of a sore left ribcage. He is due to be re-evaluated in Houston on Monday, with the possibility of landing on the disabled list. Gomez was just starting to find his stride offensively, hitting safely in seven of his past 11 games.

--OF Colby Rasmus moved over from left field to center field to fill in for the injured Carlos Gomez on Sunday. He is a good enough outfielder that the Astros aren’t significantly hurt defensively. Offensively, Rasmus has been one of the Astros’ top hitters thus far, leading the team in RBIs. He went 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly in the series finale at Oakland.

--2B Jose Altuve will not stay in prolonged slumps. He is just too good of a hitter. After going 0-for-7 in the first two games of the Astros’ series against the Athletics, he led off Sunday’s game with a monster home run, tying him with Colby Rasmus for the team lead with seven. How Altuve goes, so go the Astros. He has reached base safely in 21 of his past 22 games.

--RHP Chris Devenski gave the Astros a solid effort in a spot start Saturday and may get a chance to start again. That will be determined over the next few days as manager A.J. Hinch and his staff trade notes.

--RHP Scott Feldman, demoted to the bullpen for at least one turn through the rotation, retired all nine hitters he faced in relief of RHP Chris Devenski on Saturday, giving the Astros something to think about as they determine a rotation beyond the Twins series.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We see the light for us as a team. We’re doing the little things and guys are playing hard. There’s great communication between me and Jason Castro. It was a productive day and gets us on track to get back home and a happy flight.” -- RHP Doug Fister, who threw 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball Sunday, leading the Astros to a series-ending 2-1 win at Oakland.