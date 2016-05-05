Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- It took all of two clean appearances from Houston Astros reliever Ken Giles for manager A.J. Hinch to field questions about the right-hander’s progress.

Giles was the primary offseason acquisition for the Astros, a hard-throwing arm for a bullpen bereft of them, and one that cost the club five players, including top prospects Vince Velasquez and Mark Appel.

When Giles closed April with a 0-2 record and 9.00 ERA, he lost his setup role in the bullpen, one he landed after failing to win the closer’s job during spring training.

Two scoreless outings later, Giles appears to be sorting things out.

“(He‘s) very focused on some of the adjustments he’s making with his mechanics, his pitch selection, the shape of his pitches -- all good signs for him,” Hinch said. “He’s a good pitcher, and he’s gone through the toughest stretch of his major league career. He’ll come out of it in fine fashion, and he’s proven that the last two outings. I have no concerns about Ken being a positive contributor here.”

Hinch hasn’t committed to handing Giles back his setup role, not with Will Harris excelling in high-leverage situations no matter the inning. However, the Astros are willing to tout any progress regarding Giles, understanding that they will need his arm in their bullpen again.

”After a couple outings, he’s more than equipped to handle it mentally, physically,“ Hinch said. ”It’s just a matter of him going in and doing it.

“He’s a dynamic receiver, and having him at my discretion over the sixth and seventh inning -- high leverage, low leverage, medium leverage -- I just want him to get outs when he’s used. It’ll creep back to the innings and the outs where the game is on the line a little bit more.”

Giles didn’t appear Wednesday as the Astros blew out the Minnesota Twins 16-4.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-18

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Wade Miley, 2-2, 5.06 ERA) at Astros (RHP Chris Devenski, 0-1, 1.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Feliz was optioned to Triple-A Fresno on the heels of back-to-back strong relief outings. Feliz worked two perfect innings Wednesday night after doing the same in the series opener against the Twins on Monday. Feliz has five strikeouts over his past two appearances. He has an 8.68 ERA four games for Houston this year.

--OF Jake Marisnick was recalled from Triple-A Fresno after the Wednesday game, and he will start in left field Thursday night against the Mariners. Marisnick hit just .100/.182/.100 in 12 games prior to his demotion on April 24. In six games with Fresno, he batted .160/.192/.200 with three runs and a stolen base.

--2B Jose Altuve recorded his major-league-leading fifth leadoff home run this season, the most by an Astro since Craig Biggio recorded six leadoff homers in 2006. Altuve is the first player since Alfonso Soriano in 2003 with five leadoff homers before June. He has nine career leadoff home runs, which ranks fourth in club history.

--C Jason Castro homered for a second consecutive game and hit his 100th career double in the eighth inning. Castro reached base four times (2-for-3 with two walks), matching his career high, and extended his hitting streak to six games. Over his past nine games, Castro is batting .400/.586/.800 with two doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This was a nice outburst for our team. This is a fun lineup when we get going like this. I was so proud of our guys for not conceding any at-bats tonight, and even as the game got underway, we kept coming back at them. I thought our guys really hung in there and did a good job of competing at the plate. Just a really good night across the board. I think everybody contributed in some capacity, so it was a good night.” -- Manager A.J. Hinch, after the Astros’ 16-4 rout of the Twins on Wednesday.