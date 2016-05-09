Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- For a team searching desperately for the slightest bit of good news, the Astros received a huge amount this weekend.

Right-hander Lance McCullers made his first rehab start on Saturday to positive results, tossing five scoreless innings for Triple-A Fresno in El Paso. McCullers allowed two hits and two walks while posting seven strikeouts, a significant step forward from the right shoulder soreness that sidelined him late during spring training.

“All signs were positive,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “He threw very well; he didn’t throw very many pitches (64) over five innings which means he was efficient. How he responds to his outing will be key as to whether he needs another rehab start or whether he joins us on the road trip.”

McCullers has struggled with unusual soreness following hits outings, an issue that began in spring training and reoccurred when he remained in Florida to rehab while on the disabled list. He was scheduled to play catch on Sunday and throw a bullpen on Monday and, barring setbacks, is on pace to rejoin the Astros rotation sooner rather than later.

The Astros need the jolt. They entered Sunday ranked 13th in the American League in starters’ ERA (4.94) after finishing second in that category last season while making a surprising run to the postseason. McCullers was a spark following his May 18 debut, finishing 6-7 with a 3.22 ERA over 22 starts. He was penciled in as the third starter this season. Without him, the Astros lack a legitimate rotation power arm.

“This is the first time where he’s had game action outside of complex baseball,” Hinch said. “So if he responds well and favorably and his arm feels good, his bullpen goes well, it’s very possible he could make a start in Boston. If not and he needs another rehab start that’s not the worst thing in the world, but we’re very anxious to get him back if he’s right. It’s very possible that he could join us if all things continue to trend in the right way.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-20

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 2-3, 3.35 ERA) at Astros (RHP Mike Fiers, 2-1, 5.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Jake Marisnick made his fifth start of the season and finished 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. Houston manager A.J. Hinch said the decision to start Marisnick wasn’t an indictment of slumping CF Carlos Gomez. Gomez was ejected in the 10th inning on Saturday night and is batting just .206/.245/.289 with 34 strikeouts in 103 plate appearances.

--RHP Collin McHugh won his third consecutive decision and tied a season high by working seven innings (also April 11 against Kansas City). McHugh allowed one run on five hits and one walk with five strikeouts.

--2B Jose Altuve tied his career high with three stolen bases (accomplished three times, last on Sept, 10, 2013 at Seattle) and surpassed Jimmy Wynn for 10th place in club history with 182 steals. Altuve is now nine steals away from tying Enos Cabell and Bill Doran for eighth place on the club career steals list. His 175 steals since 2012 leads the majors.

--1B Marwin Gonzalez recorded his third consecutive multi-hit game, tying a career high set Sept. 23, 2014-April 11, 2015. He finished 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI single off Mariners RHP Hisashi Iwakuma and is now 10-for-19 with two RBIs in his career against Iwakuma. That marks the most hits he has against any pitcher.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought Collin was great from the very beginning. ... Collin was as in control of this game as any of our starting pitchers have been this entire season.” -- Astros manager A.J. Hinch, after RHP Collin McHugh (4-3) produced his best start of the season, allowing just one run on five hits and one walk with five strikeouts.

