Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Following two games of solid results, the Houston Astros appear ready to amp up catcher Evan Gattis’ opportunities behind the plate.

After spending his first season in Houston playing multiple positions, none of which required him to sport catcher’s gear, Gattis spent a brief stint with Double-A Corpus Christi earlier this month getting reacquainted with the position. Two games into his role as the backup to Jason Castro, Gattis appears to have settled into the job with ease.

“He searches for perfection back there but he is so prepared and so into the game-calling to getting the most out of his pitchers,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said after Gattis caught right-hander Collin McHugh on Wednesday night. “This is the second time in a row that he’s had McHugh going very, very well.”

McHugh pitched effectively in both of Gattis’ starts behind the plate, racking up 18 strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings against the White Sox and Orioles. Gattis handled the challenge of blocking McHugh’s biting curveballs well enough, not to mention catching relievers he’s largely unfamiliar with, that Hinch announced Gattis will catch another starter in the near future. If his performance behind the plate didn’t mark progress, his pending assignment does.

“Good but just trying to get better,” Gattis said. “Trying to take a positive from each game and a negative from each game and something I want to get better at. I’ll get better handling the pitching staff just from seeing them more so I think that’s going to be No. 1. Just experience and trying to get a better handle on these guys. A few more clinks than I’d like but I’ll take the win.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-28

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Astros (RHP Mike Fiers, 3-2, 4.35 ERA) at Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 2-5, 6.81 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Lance McCullers struck out 10 batters while recording his first win of the season. He now has three career double-digit strikeout games and his 150 strikeouts are the second-most in franchise history through 25 games behind RHP Tom Griffin (158). McCullers also allowed one hit while walking six, and became just the fourth pitcher since 1913 with 10 strikeouts and no more than one hit allowed in less than six innings pitched.

--RF George Springer hit his second career leadoff home run and added another homer in the fifth inning for his third career multi-homer game. His first leadoff homer came on June 19, 2015 at Seattle. His last multi-homer game came on June 15, 2015 against the Rockies. He also extended his streak of reaching base safely to 16 games.

--RHP Michael Feliz struck out four batters in two scoreless innings and now has at least three strikeouts in eight of his first 15 major league appearances. The only other pitcher since 1913 to accomplish this feat was RHP John Strohmayer in 1970.

--3B Luis Valbuena homered for a third consecutive game via a two-run shot in the third inning. It marks the first time he has homered in three consecutive games and all five of his home runs this season have come since May 7. Valbuena is batting .308 with four home runs and 10 RBIs over his last nine games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The bullpen and our rotation really did a great job of finishing at-bats.” -- Astros manager A.J. Hinch after a win Thursday.