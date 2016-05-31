Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

Altuve adapting to demands of batting second for Astros

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Anyone seeking a reason behind Jose Altuve’s offensive success could have found it in the Houston Astros’ clubhouse before Saturday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Altuve spent time playing chess with a teammate more than 2 1/2 hours before the first pitch.

That methodical approach explains Altuve’s excellence despite being moved from the leadoff spot to the second slot in the Astros’ batting order.

In his sixth game batting behind George Springer, Altuve tied a career best with four hits while raising his average to .323, good for seventh place among the American League’s best hitters.

Altuve begins this week not only leading all American League second basemen in hitting but also in hits (65), doubles (18), steals (15), on-base percentage (.403) and OPS (.951).

Those statistics reflect Altuve’s ability to adapt to the demands of batting second.

“Refining his strike zone has been very key for him,” manager A.J. Hinch said. “When he’s choosing good pitches to swing at, he’s an even better hitter than the hitter who led the league in hitting or the hitter who routinely puts up 200-hit seasons.”

Yet for Altuve, those adjustments accompany the never-ending chess match between pitcher and hitter.

“It’s been a pleasure to watch him continue to try to get better as a hitter,” Hinch said, “despite being one of the top hitters in the league, already.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-29

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 4-4, 5.13 ERA) at Diamondbacks (LHP Edwin Escobar, season debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Jose Altuve tied his career high with four hits while raising his average to .323 on Sunday. Altuve went 4-for-6 and drove in a run as the Astros earned an 8-6 win over the Los Angeles Angels. The former batting champion collected four hits for the second time this season and the 14th of his career. Altuve leads all American League second basemen with his .323 average, 65 hits, 18 doubles, 15 steals, a .403 on-base percentage and a .951 OPS.

--SS Marwin Gonzalez made his second start at the position this year. Gonzalez went 1-for-6 and scored a run in the Astros’ 8-6 win over the Los Angeles Angels in 13 innings Sunday. Gonzalez replaced SS Carlos Correa, who received his second day off this season before appearing as a pinch hitter.

--CF Jake Marisnick hit his first home run of the season Sunday. Marisnick hit an 80 mph slider from Los Angeles Angels RHP Nick Tropeano over the fence in left-center field for a two-run drive. Marisnick finished 1-for-6.

--PH Carlos Correa came off the bench Sunday to give the Astros an 8-6 victory in 13 innings over the Los Angeles Angels. Correa, originally given a day off, hit a 69 mph change-up from RHP Mike Morin into the Astros’ bullpen in left field for a three-run home run, his eighth of the season. Correa’s homer was the first for a Houston pinch hitter in extra innings since Tony Eusebio hit one in 2001 against the Chicago Cubs. Correa also tied Andujar Cedeno for third place in career home runs by an Astros shortstop with 30.

--RHP Doug Fister recorded his seventh quality start in his last eight appearances Sunday. Fister conceded only one earned run, five hits and four walks while collecting six strikeouts in his six innings yet received no decision in the Astros’ 8-6 win in 13 innings over the Los Angeles Angels. Fister lowered his earned-run average to 3.86, the best among the Astros’ starters.

--RHP Collin McHugh seeks his first win since May 8 when he faces the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night. In three starts since a 5-1 win over the Seattle Mariners, McHugh has allowed nine runs and 23 hits in 18 1/3 innings while walking five, striking out 20 and losing his only decision. McHugh’s ratio of walks to strikeouts improved dramatically when he conceded just two bases on balls and amassed 18 strikeouts in his past two starts covering 12 1/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He threw two of those to me last night and I swung and missed. I was really out in front. He used the same approach. He tried to get me chasing. I looked for my pitch, I got it and I didn’t miss.” -- PH Carlos Correa, who hit a change-up from RHP Mike Morin over the left-field fence in the 13th inning to give the Astros an 8-6 win.

=