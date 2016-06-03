Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- It represented a snapshot of the exceptionality of the Astros’ outfield defense, yet the series of plays made by Carlos Gomez, Jake Marisnick and George Springer Wednesday night weren’t aberrant.

Gomez made a leaping catch at the wall and a laser throw to retire Michael Bourn attempting to go first to third on a single to center field. Marisnick offered a diving grab to end an inning and snuff a run-scoring threat. Springer delivered the most athletic play of all according to manager A.J. Hinch, fielding a hit down the right-field line before throwing a strike to nab Rickie Weeks Jr. as he tried to take second base.

With Marisnick in left, Hinch fielded what he called his most athletic outfield. Colby Rasmus, his normal starter there, has amassed five defensive runs saved playing the three outfield spots. Springer is eighth in the majors with nine defensive runs saved. Gomez is a threat with four outfield assists while Marisnick is regarded as a defensive maven.

The Astros showcased their defensive might against the Diamondbacks and are sure to do so many more times this season.

“We can play aggressively. We play shallow because of the athleticism,” Hinch said. “Try to take away some of the base hits in front of them knowing they can go back on the ball very well. We can toe the line with aggressiveness toward the infield to get the best of both worlds.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-30

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Jesse Hahn, 2-2, 4.15 ERA) at Astros (RHP Doug Fister, 4-3, 3.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Dallas Keuchel posted his second consecutive quality start and third in four outings despite extending his winless streak at home to four starts with his second consecutive loss at Minute Maid Park on Thursday. It marked his fifth consecutive quality start against the Diamondbacks. Thirty of his last 36 starts at Minute Maid Park have been quality ones.

--2B Jose Altuve recorded a single in the sixth inning for his 458th hit at Minute Maid Park, fourth in franchise history. Altuve, who finished 1-for-4, is 23 hits shy of matching Carlos Lee (481) for third place in club annals.

--C Evan Gattis recorded another caught stealing when Diamondbacks RF Michael Bourn attempted to swipe second base in the eighth inning. Gattis has thrown out five of 10 attempting base stealers in his six games behind the plate, including 4-for-4 in his last three games.

--C Jason Castro remained out with an illness. Castro was at the ballpark Wednesday in case of an emergency but was not in the dugout. Castro hit .268/.402/.507 with four home runs and 12 RBIs in 22 games in May. With Castro unavailable, Evan Gattis worked behind the plate for a third consecutive game and fourth time in five contests.

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”It just seems like every pitch I throw, the game hinges on it, and that’s a tough feeling.‘’ -- LHP Dallas Keuchel after losing his second straight home start Thursday while extending his winless streak at Minute Maid Park to four.