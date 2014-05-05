Preview: Astros at Tigers

Max Scherzer did not exactly suffer a Cy Young Award hangover but the results (translation: wins) were a bit slow to come this season. That’s all changed over the last three outings for Scherzer, who will look to win his fourth consecutive start when the Detroit Tigers host the Houston Astros on Monday in the opener of a four-game series. The Tigers enter the seven-game homestand on a roll, having won five consecutive games while outscoring the opposition 35-12 in that span.

Houston lost at least 106 games in each of the past three seasons and owns a major league-low 10 victories after going 3-6 on a nine-game homestand, which concluded with a pair of one-run losses to Seattle. Shortstop Jonathan Villar homered in back-to-back games and has hit safely in nine of his last 10 to boost his batting average from .183 to .255. The Astros dropped six of seven to the Tigers in 2013 and couldn’t contain Detroit’s offense, which amassed 55 runs in the season series.

TV: 7:08 p.m. ET, CSN Houston, FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Jarred Cosart (1-2, 5.52 ERA) vs.Tigers RH Max Scherzer (3-1, 2.08)

Although he didn’t factor in the decision, Cosart turned in back-to-back quality starts following an embarrassing performance at Oakland on April 18 when he was shelled for seven runs in one-third of an inning. The 23-year-old Texan allowed two runs in six innings against Washington last time out after limiting Seattle to two runs in 6 2/3 innings on April 23. Cosart has been prone to the lone ball, yielding four in his last three starts.

Scherzer blanked the Chicago White Sox on four hits over six innings, striking out seven, and has surrendered three earned runs over 19 innings during his winning streak. Scherzer is 2-0 in three home starts, permitting a total of three runs and registering 26 strikeouts in 21 innings. He is 2-1 with a 4.45 ERA in five appearances (four starts) against the Astros, but has been tagged for a pair of homers by backup catcher Carlos Corporan.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers RF Torii Hunter and 1B Miguel Cabrera are riding hitting streaks of 11 and 10 games, respectively, while DH Victor Martinez owns a seven-game string.

2. Astros 2B Jose Altuve has hit safely in eight of nine games, including three three-hit contests.

3. Tigers LF Rajai Davis has three hits in three of his last six games but is only 5-for-36 lifetime against Houston.

PREDICTION: Tigers 7, Astros 2