Preview: Astros at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers will take a six-game winning streak and the best record in the American League into the second contest of a four-game series with the visiting Houston Astros on Tuesday. With the Astros owning the worst record in baseball, it appears to be an opportune time for Tigers left-hander Robbie Ray to make his major-league debut. Detroit has won seven of the last eight meetings with Houston following eight scoreless innings from Max Scherzer in the series opener.

The Tigers put up 55 runs in going 6-1 against the Astros last season and were coming off a three-game sweep in Kansas City in which they outscored the Royals 26-8, but they were held under three runs Monday for the first time since April 21. Houston has dropped five of six and managed only three singles against reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Scherzer after scoring 20 runs in its previous three games. Brett Oberholtzer makes his seventh bid for his first victory of the season.

TV: 7:08 p.m. ET, CSN (Houston), FSN (Detroit)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros LH Brett Oberholtzer (0-5, 5.63 ERA) vs.Tigers LH Robbie Ray (NR)

Facing the heavy-hitting Tigers shapes up as an ominous task for Oberholtzer, who was rocked in his last two starts for a combined 12 runs and 19 hits over 8 1/3 innings. Houston has lost all six games started by the 24-year-old, who did have a pair of decent outings last month - including seven innings of one-run ball in a 1-0 loss at Texas. Right-handed batters are hitting a robust. 324 against Oberholtzer.

Ray was acquired as part of the deal that sent pitcher Doug Fister to the Washington Nationals in the offseason. The 22-year-old registered 160 strikeouts in Double-A last year and has made a seamless transition to Triple-A, posting a 3-2 record and 1.53 ERA while not allowing a run over 16 1/3 innings in his last three starts. Ray has struck out 21 against only five walks while allowing 28 hits in 29 1/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers RF Torii Hunter singled in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to 12 games.

2. Astros RHP Scott Feldman (biceps tendinitis) is expected to come off the disabled list and start against Baltimore on Friday.

3. Detroit DH Victor Martinez, riding an eight-game hitting streak, took a called third strike Monday - the first time he was caught looking since May 21, 2013.

PREDICTION: Tigers 7, Astros 4