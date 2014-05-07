Preview: Astros at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers are playing as if they are intent on wrapping up the American League Central by the All-Star break and once again Miguel Cabrera is leading the charge. Cabrera homered among a season high-tying four hits and drove in four runs as the Tigers extended their winning streak to seven games with an 11-4 drubbing of the visiting Houston Astros on Tuesday. Detroit continues its seven-game homestand on Wednesday with the third of four games against Houston.

The Tigers pounded out 18 hits in Tuesday’s romp, continuing an offensive surge that has seen them outscore the opposition 48-16 during the winning streak. Houston is at the other end of the spectrum, having allowed 30 runs during a four-game skid and sitting in last place in the AL West with a major league-worst 10-23 record. Rookie George Springer, a first-round pick in the 2011 draft, went 3-for-4 Tuesday to extend his hitting streak to six games.

TV: 7:08 p.m. ET, CSN Houston, FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Brad Peacock (0-2, 5.26 ERA) vs.Tigers RH Rick Porcello (4-1, 3.66)

Peacock was thrust into the rotation when ace Scott Feldman went on the disabled list and responded with three solid starts, although he doesn’t have a win to show for it. Peacock has yielded a total of seven earned runs in that span but he has battled control issues, permitting 12 walks in 16 innings as a starter. With Feldman set to come off the DL, it could be the final start for Peacock, who has allowed a .277 batting average against.

Porcello continued a career-long trend of success in May by winning his third straight start last time out, limiting Kansas City to two runs over seven innings to improve to 14-6 in the month. The 25-year-old sinkerballer has won both his home starts in impression fashion, yielding a pair of runs on only eight hits in 13 2/3 innings. Porcello gave up a pair of homers and three runs in seven innings last May in his only start versus Houston.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers RF Torii Hunter is riding a 13-game hitting streak and DH Victor Martinez had hit in nine straight while driving in 10 runs.

2. Astros CF Dexter Fowler has hit safely in five in a row and 14 of 15 games.

3. Cabrera has multiple hits in seven of his last 12 games to boost his batting average from .206 to .293.

PREDICTION: Tigers 7, Astros 3